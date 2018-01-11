Vice principal attacked by students in St. Louis

A video showed him being kicked and beaten trying to break up a fight in a school cafeteria.
0:17 | 11/01/18

Transcript for Vice principal attacked by students in St. Louis
Time now for the index and we start with the vice principal attacked by students in Saint Louis. Video shows him being kicked and beaten trying to break up a fight at a high school cafeteria. Worried parents seen the video posted online three students taken into custody they could be expelled the vice principal already back at work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

