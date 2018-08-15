Transcript for Video shows close call between van and jet on airport tarmac

close call on a Missouri runway. A van carrying airport employees to a barbecue crossing the path of an oncoming passenger jet that was taking off. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: The video released tonight of this nearly catastrophic vehicle crossing of a Missouri runway. That's an American eagle jet passing right over the van during takeoff from Branson to Chicago. Those in the vehicle hearing the jet right over them. This is the most dangerous kind of an incursion. The airplane is going so fast that it has no chance to stop. Reporter: The airport employee driving that van was cleared to cross the runway. He and others were heading to an airport barbecue. Suddenly, the van passenger seeps the jet barrelling towards them, speaking up, with the driver saying he then saw the jet's nose landing gear already off the ground. The FAA has worked to cut these incidents. There have been an average of about 14 a year since 2010. Down from about 40 a year the decade earlier. A full-fledged investigation is under way tonight. The question, why were both the jet and the van given clearance for the same runway? David? Big question. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.