Transcript for Video shows gender reveal in Arizona triggering massive wildfire

Newly released video tonight of a father revealing the gender of their baby on the way and Arizona went terribly wrong he's an off duty border region and set a target in the foothills south of Tucson. Firing into the blue smoke but it started be massive sawmill wildfire that burned 45000 acres. That that is now pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor agreeing to pay more than 200000 dollars in restitution.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.