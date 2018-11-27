Video shows gender reveal in Arizona triggering massive wildfire

More
The expectant father, who fired at a target to reveal blue smoke, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay more than $200,000.
3:00 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows gender reveal in Arizona triggering massive wildfire
Newly released video tonight of a father revealing the gender of their baby on the way and Arizona went terribly wrong he's an off duty border region and set a target in the foothills south of Tucson. Firing into the blue smoke but it started be massive sawmill wildfire that burned 45000 acres. That that is now pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor agreeing to pay more than 200000 dollars in restitution.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59456501,"title":"Video shows gender reveal in Arizona triggering massive wildfire","duration":"3:00","description":"The expectant father, who fired at a target to reveal blue smoke, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay more than $200,000. ","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-gender-reveal-arizona-triggering-massive-wildfire-59456501","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.