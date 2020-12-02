Video shows kids flying around bus during crash

More
The school bus in Ohio was hit by another car and then overturned, sending eight of the students on board to the hospital.
0:13 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows kids flying around bus during crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The school bus in Ohio was hit by another car and then overturned, sending eight of the students on board to the hospital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68921814","title":"Video shows kids flying around bus during crash","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-kids-flying-bus-crash-68921814"}