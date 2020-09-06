Transcript for New videos under investigation as demands grow to reform police

this was playing out, tonight, the newly released videos of other cases of deadly force. A driver in Austin, Texas, for one, accused of failing to dim his headlights and then resisting arrest, saying he could not breathe before he died. Here's ABC's Alex per frez Minneapolis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, newly released body camera video of a deadly encounter with police, this time in Austin, Texas, from March of last year. It shows Javier ambler's last moments alive. I got my knee on this one to control him. Reporter: Police say ambler failed to dim his headlights as he drove past a deputy and resisted arrest. In the video you can hear him saying he cannot breathe several times before becoming unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Initially ruled justifiable homicide. The case is now under investigation. Get on the ground! Reporter: And Oklahoma City police releasing this video of a deadly understand dent. Derrick Scott died after being arrested over allegations he passed a fake $20 bill at a taco truck. He too can be heard saying he cannot breathe. I cant breathe. I don't care. Reporter: His manner of death ruled unknown and all officers were cleared of any wrongdoing. This incident happened in may of last year. The video was only released yesterday after black lives matter members demanded it. Defund the police! Reporter: These videos and others coming out as the cries to reform, or even defund, police departments and procedures grow louder. Defund the police does not mean zeroing out public safety what it means is taking money from law enforcement and reallocating it. Reporter: L.A. Announcing major cuts to police funding. Seattle considering a 50% reduction. And New York redirecting funds to youth programs and moving a bill forward that would ban chokeholds. With criticism mounting, police unions in New York and across the country defending officers. This is -- stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect. Reporter: But sometimes dismantling a police department is seen as the only or best option. Camden, New Jersey, was considered one of the deadliest cities in America for years. They disbanded their entire police department in 2013 and rebuilt it from the ground up and saw improved community relations and a dramatic drop in violent crime. We invested heavily in training and teaching cops how to de-escalate situations. And if they didn't follow the policy, we took swift action. So, let's get to Alex Perez joining us live tonight. And Alex, we know president trump and former vice president Joe Biden have come out against defunding police. Joe Biden has said he does believe there needs to be reform. We know in Minneapolis, where you've been from the very start, officials there already voted to disband the police, so, where does that stand tonight? Reporter: Yeah, David, the majority of city council here supports disbanding the police department, but at this point, they have not provided any concrete details as to how that would happen or when it would take place. A long debate on all of this is expected in the weeks and months ahead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.