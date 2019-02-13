Transcript for Violent turbulence rocks Delta flight, injuring at least 3 passengers

with that midair scare for passengers onboard a flight from southern California to Seattle, when they hit severe turbulence, forcing an emergency landing in Reno, Nevada. That turbulence triggering chaos in the cabin. You can see the images coming in tonight, belongings thrown. The food cart there. ABC's will Carr leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, violent turbulence rocking this delta flight, toppling drink carts, sending belongings flying and jurying passengers. Compass flight 5763 took off from John Wayne airport in Orange county, California. It was en route to Seattle when the turbulence hit, forcing the plane to divert to Reno. 59 passengers and four crew on board, the pilot calling the emergency. We are an emergency aircraft, numerous injuries. We do not have the number of how many injuries. My understanding is that we have two flight attendants who may be incapacitated with several passengers. Reporter: With passengers hurt, the tower alerting first responders. Fire two, he's going to be landing on runway 16r, and they hit severe turbulence. They don't know if there's any damage to the aircraft. They also said there's multiple injuries. So they need medical personnel standing by. Reporter: Emergency crews racing to the plane on the tarmac. Engine 21, mutual aid request to airport fire to assist with multiple patients from an emergency landing due to some in-flight turbulence. Reporter: At least three passengers and one flight attendant injured. Some terrifying moments on that flight. Will with us live tonight. And I know, will, they are looking into the weather as a possible factor in this? Reporter: That's right, David. Storms have been battering the west coast today. There was a high wind warning close to that flight, and in Reno, with the mountains, you can get that violent turbulence, up to 30,000 feet in the air. It can happen so quickly that pilots can't even see it coming unless they talk to other flights.

