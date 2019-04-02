Virginia governor mulls future amid blackface scandal

More
Democrat Ralph Northam has refused to step down as nearly every politician in the state has called for him to resign.
2:37 | 02/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia governor mulls future amid blackface scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60840888,"title":"Virginia governor mulls future amid blackface scandal","duration":"2:37","description":"Democrat Ralph Northam has refused to step down as nearly every politician in the state has called for him to resign.","url":"/WNT/video/virginia-governor-mulls-future-amid-blackface-scandal-60840888","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.