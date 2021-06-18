24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Volcano eruption forces evacuations on Canary Islands

Lava flow forced about 5,000 people on La Palma island to evacuate the popular tourist destination. The volcano erupted for the first time since 1971 and could flow for weeks, officials said.

