Walmart announces it will no longer sell e-cigarettes

The world’s largest retailer cited the growing concerns by health officials as the number of deaths linked to vaping reached eight.
0:16 | 09/20/19

Transcript for Walmart announces it will no longer sell e-cigarettes

