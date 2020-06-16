Transcript for New warnings as COVID infections rise in the US

Americans tonight. U.S. Authorities not liking what they're seeing in parts of this country, as America reopens. Record numbers tonight across several states and California, for example, nearly half of new cases under 35. And Dr. Anthony Fauci tonight on masks, saying they certainly help. And so, he was asked, why weren't Americans told to wear masks from the start? ABC's Victor Oquendo from Miami tonight. Reporter: Just one day after Miami pressed pause on its reopening plan, the state of Florida setting a new record high for new coronavirus cases. More than 2,700 in 24 hours. Does that set off an alarm in your head? We have also tried to prepare for what could be coming down This is a legislation son for everyone, for all of us. Reporter: Erica crisp says she and 15 friends tested positive after visiting a Jacksonville beach pub without masks. We've all been stuck indoors for months, being careful. Social distancing. Doing everything the right way. And then the first night we go out -- Reporter: Another seven employees testing positive before it was shut down for cleaning. The city of Nashville handing out a citation to this bar after video on social media showed crowds over the weekend. The worst fear we have is that irresponsibility creates another shutdown, and that, to us, is more damaging than waiting. Reporter: Cases of the virus still rising in 20 states and Puerto Rico. Hospitalizations up in 14, including record highs in Arizona, North Carolina and Texas. The governor insisting the state can handle all those patients and he's also warning young people to take the virus seriously. All of us have a collective responsibility to educate the public that wearing a mask is the best thing to do. Reporter: In Arizona, doctors seeing that surge on the front lines. A higher volume is coming in the door for sure. And some of these people are very sick. Reporter: And there is worry tonight about room for non-covid patients, if the situation gets worse. That's the real danger. If we truly get to the point, we're very close, you know. There's very few hospital icu beds in southern Arizona right now. Reporter: Dr. Anthony Fauci explaining in an interview with "The street" that early on, the public was told not to wear medical-grade masks to protect the supply for health care workers. The public health community, and many people were saying this, were concerned that it was at a time when personal protective equipment, including the n-95 masks and the surgical masks, were in very short supply. Reporter: Dr. Fauci also said that while masks are not 100% protective, they are better than nothing. Florida's governor just doubles down moments ago, saying that the record numbers we're seeing are due to increased testing. Nevertheless, the governor says we are moving forward with reopening the state. David? All right, Victor, thank you for that.

