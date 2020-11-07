Transcript for Warrant executed on home of couple who waived guns at protesters

Next tonight, you'll remember that couple seen waving guns at protesters. Those weapons tonight in the hands of investigators. Here's ABC's janai Norman. Keep moving! Reporter: Tonight, the firearms at the center of this controversial confrontation are no longer in the hands of the couple who brandished them outside their St. Louis mansion. Police executing a search warrant at the home, seizing the rifle as evidence and investigating whether the couple committed a crime in these images that went viral last month. Based upon Missouri law and what they refer to as the castle doctrine, if individuals unlawfully enter onto private property, you have the right to take means reasonably necessary in order to defend yourself. This was what happened here. Reporter: Mark and Patricia Mccloskey seen June 28th shouting and pointing their weapons at protestors who their lawyer says broke through a gate and onto a private road outside their home. I was terrified that we'd be murdered within seconds, that our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed. Reporter: Mark Mccloskey also telling a local TV station the couple grabbed their guns before protestors allegedly threatened them. The city's chief prosecutor saying in a statement, we must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated. Tom, no one was hurt in the confrontation and that couple has not been charged with any crimes. We did reach out to the prosecutor who told us she cannot comment because this is an ongoing investigation. Tom? Janai Norman with the important update. Thank you.

