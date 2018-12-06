Warriors and Capitals hold victory parades

More
Golden State celebrated its third NBA title in four years with a parade through downtown Oakland, while the Capitals celebrated their first Stanley Cup championship.
0:16 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Warriors and Capitals hold victory parades

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55847460,"title":"Warriors and Capitals hold victory parades","duration":"0:16","description":"Golden State celebrated its third NBA title in four years with a parade through downtown Oakland, while the Capitals celebrated their first Stanley Cup championship.","url":"/WNT/video/warriors-capitals-hold-victory-parades-55847460","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.