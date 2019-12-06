Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to injure Achilles tendon in Game 5

More
There are questions about whether Golden State brought him back too soon from a calf injury as the team attempted to survive an elimination game against the Toronto Raptors.
1:21 | 06/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to injure Achilles tendon in Game 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"There are questions about whether Golden State brought him back too soon from a calf injury as the team attempted to survive an elimination game against the Toronto Raptors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63644890","title":"Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to injure Achilles tendon in Game 5 ","url":"/WNT/video/warriors-kevin-durant-appears-injure-achilles-tendon-game-63644890"}