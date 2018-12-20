Weinstein case continues as judge declines to dismiss charges

A New York judge declined to dismiss sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein Thursday, rejecting the disgraced Hollywood titan's efforts to have his indictment thrown out.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weinstein case continues as judge declines to dismiss charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

