Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees

A heat wave is building as a massive wildfire approaches some of the oldest giant sequoias on the planet. The Washburn Fire has now burned more than 2,000 acres.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live