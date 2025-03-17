Wing of Delta plane strikes runway during landing attempt at NYC Airport

The left wing of a Delta plane struck the runway before the jet did a go-around at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night. Eighty passengers and crew were on board and unharmed.

March 17, 2025

