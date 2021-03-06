Transcript for Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire

We reported last night here on the end of an era in college sports. The winningest coach in division I men's basketball, tonight officially saying this season will be his last. Mike she chef can I led duke to 12 final four appearances and five national titles in his 41 years as coach there. And tonight here, the couple of years in the early '80s when there were calls for him to go. They're certainly glad they kept him. Here's our senior national correspondent Steve osunsami tonight. Reporter: He is often called the greatest of all time, and they say that even outside of duke blue devil country in North Carolina. Where they're heartbroken tonight, after legendary basketball coach Mike krzyzewski announced that he's retiring. There's nothing sad about this. This is not sad. This is -- I'm happy. I'm excited. Reporter: His teams have won nearly 1,200 games, more than any other coach in college basketball. And he set that record nearly ten years ago. His first national title? Here in 1991. Duke has won its first national championship! Reporter: And his last, in 2015, five championships in all. And duke is the king of the dance! Reporter: He's been head coach at duke for 41 seasons, but it almost ended after three, when people wanted him out after two losing seasons in 1982 and '83. He's had a winning season ever since. Coach K, as they call him, says his decision has nothing to do with the pandemic, his health, or anything related to sports. He's 74 years old and says he wanted to spend more time with his ten grandchildren. I want to see quin's games, I want to see John David win at ninja, I want to see rem hit a last-second shot. Reporter: He loves college ball and turned down offers to coach in the NBA. But his legacy is all over the professional league. Three of this year's ten leading scorers played for coach K at duke. The man who will replace him is seen here in a photo with the coach from yester year. Jon shyer is currently a coach on the team and has large shoups to fill. The coach says he's a very lucky man. That he knew early on what he wanted to do with the rest of his life. And he has certainly changed the lives of many young people. This final season, he says he plans to give it his all and hopefully win one more championship. David? He wouldn't give anything less. Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.