Transcript for Winter blast makes driving treacherous across New England

Good evening. It's great to start another week with all of you at home. And we begin with that major winter storm threatening 170 million Americans tonight. And it comes after dangerous and deadly weather already. Several states seeing massive pileups. This 47-car pildup turning deadly in Missouri over the weekend. Well, tonight, new weather alerting stretching from the plains all the way to the east coast, moving up into the northeast, in fact, the storm will menace the south and then make that turn. Another dangerous mix of snow and freezing rain. Airlines tonight already offering waivers this evening, and we have the track of this storm. ABC's gio Benitez leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, a winter blast making driving treacherous across new England. A snow plow and pickup truck colliding near cape cod, three taken to the hospital. And as that storm moves out, a powerful new system is poised to strike 170 million people in the next 48 hours. North of Los Angeles, a race to reopen I-5, snow shutting it down overnight. It started sliding and you could feel the other cars sliding, too, so it was scary. Reporter: In the Las Vegas valley, up to two inches of snow. Even snowing op. Near the Denver airport, 17 injured in this chain reaction crash involving nearly 50 vehicles Saturday. Hit your brakes, and you couldn't stop. I slid for a good about 100 feet. Reporter: And east of Kansas City -- There's nothing we can do, man. Reporter: A truck driver capturing these terrifying moments amid near whiteout conditions on I-70 Friday. 47 vehicles involved here. One person did not survive. And David, there were more than 1,000 flights over the weekend, and some airlines are already waiving rebooking fees ahead of this new storm. David? It's going to affect travel coast to coast. Gio, thank you. Let's get right to ABC's chief meteorologist ginger zee tracking it all. Here we go again, ginger. Reporter: Here we go. And we just learned from this storm today, it doesn't take much. 3.6 inches of snow in Boston. You saw the accidents in Massachusetts. That's what we're going to see again. I want you to focus on the flood watches, from Nashville to Jackson, Tennessee, to Memphis. Northern Mississippi and Alabama, all in the flood watches, because you could end up with five to eight inches of rain along interstate 40 there. That's Tuesday night. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, it hits enough cold air, you start talking about more snow from Wisconsin to Pittsburgh, even Washington, D.C. To start your day on Wednesday. Finally, we'll leave it there with what's left behind, that's that snow and ice in the mid-atlantic and northeast and the really heavy rain in the south, David. Tracking it right through the weekend. Ginger zee, thank you.

