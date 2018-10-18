Wisconsin sheriff pleads for volunteers to search for missing Wisconsin girl

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald made the plea for volunteers to help in the search for Jayme Closs, whose parents were found dead in their home this week.
1:34 | 10/18/18

Transcript for Wisconsin sheriff pleads for volunteers to search for missing Wisconsin girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

