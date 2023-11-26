Woman diagnosed with breast cancer crosses off every item on her bucket list

After Michelle Eral was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, she and her husband Joe made a conscious decision to "love every moment."

November 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live