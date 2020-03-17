Transcript for Woman shares engagement with grandfather through window

"America strong," and the messages through the window. Carly Boyd and her fiance Trevor sellers got engaged over the weekend. She wanted to share the news with her grandfather, Shelton. In a nursing home in lake waccamaw, North Carolina, and is in isolation from his family. So Carly went to that nursing home to his window. To surprise him. I showed him my ring and he was like, "When's the wedding?" It was very emotional. I was crying. There was another moment from a window too. Bob and Nancy shellard from Vernon, Connecticut, married 67 years. Nancy is also in a nursing home. In isolation. Bob made this sign. "I've loved you 67 years and that's Nancy waving from the window. So moving, just like Carly and her grandfather. It was a special moment, and I was glad I was able to share that with him. So many families with loved ones in nursing homes during all of

