Transcript for Woman tased, arrested for refusing to wear a mask at football game

Thank you, Mary. The debate over masks in this country, the schools are asking parents to please wear a mask when coming to cheer on your children at sporting events. Tonight the Ohio mother who refused and what then happened. Here's Clayton Sandell. Tonight a woman who refused to wear a face mask at an Ohio middle school football game is facing multiple charges. Put your hand behind your back. I will not put my hands behind my back, because I'm not criminally doing nothing wrong. Reporter: Police say the school district in Logan, Ohio requires all spectators to wear a mask or leave. But Alecia Kitts repeatedly refused, telling officer Chris Smith she has asthma. When officer Smith told her she was now facing a trespassing charge, police say she put up a fight. I mean it! You're not arresting me for not doing nothing wrong. Stop it. Let go of my wrist. They keep struggling as officer Smith tries to put on handcuffs. Other spectator, all wearing masks, watch. This is over a mask. Reporter: Finally using a taser on Kitts to take her into custody. Tased somebody over a mask. Tasing this lady over not wearing a damn mask. Reporter: As Kitts is led away, she appears to have a mask bearing an American flag in her pocket. David, Kitts could not be reached for comment. Police want to stress that she was not arrested for refusing to wear a mask. She was arrested for criminal trespassing after refusing to leave. So many parents in those stands wearing the masks and it's the debate across the country.

