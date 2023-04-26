World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday in pilot's seat

Carl May, who flew B-26 bombers in 32 missions over Europe, had just one birthday wish: To be in the pilot's seat again.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live