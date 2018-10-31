World's oceans may be heating up faster than originally thought: Researchers

More
The findings mean the planet may have less time to fight off the effects of global warming.
0:18 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World's oceans may be heating up faster than originally thought: Researchers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58887390,"title":"World's oceans may be heating up faster than originally thought: Researchers","duration":"0:18","description":"The findings mean the planet may have less time to fight off the effects of global warming. ","url":"/WNT/video/worlds-oceans-heating-faster-originally-thought-researchers-58887390","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.