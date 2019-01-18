Now Playing: Person of the Week: Major League Baseball players

Now Playing: WWII veteran receives 60,000 birthday cards after Facebook post

Now Playing: Perdue Farms recalls more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Now Playing: Police bodycam shows child exiting suspect's car at gunpoint

Now Playing: Woman pulled from fiery wreck after getting hit during police chase

Now Playing: 26-year-old man on trip with dad killed in New Mexico avalanche

Now Playing: Democrats vow to probe report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress

Now Playing: Pelosi: Trump endangered lives by revealing plan to visit troops

Now Playing: Parts of Northeast bracing for 2 feet of snow and crippling ice

Now Playing: Watch college athlete find out she's been awarded a full scholarship and tell her mom

Now Playing: 'The Good Place' star William Harper Jackson discusses the hit series

Now Playing: 11-year-old girl starts her own business while her mom is furloughed

Now Playing: What is a super wolf blood moon?

Now Playing: Mom undergoing chemo asks social media for breast milk donations

Now Playing: Michael and Sara surprise Arman Shah, who paid his friends' school lunch debt

Now Playing: President Trump directed ex-fixer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, report says

Now Playing: Northeast prepares for major snow storm, some cities under blizzard warnings

Now Playing: Under Trump administration, more kids separated at border than originally estimated:

Now Playing: Trump, Pelosi feud heats up again amid day 27 of partial government shutdown