Transcript for 7-year-old boy dressed as police officer hands out flowers and hugs

Finally tonight, the tiny officer with the big heart. It's America strong. Like so many 7-year-old boys, Oliver Davis from leawood, Kansas, wants to be a police officer. But instead of just playing Reporter: Like so many 7-year-old boys, Oliver Davis from leawood, Kansas wants to be a police officer. But instead of just playing dressup, Oliver is already serving his community. You want a hug? I'd love one. Let me go on this side. Awww. Reporter: For the last two years, Oliver has visited nursing homes in Kansas and Missouri, nearly every week. Thank you. Do you want a hug? You are such a sweetheart. Reporter: Handing out tickets for being cute. Thank you very much. Reporter: And hugs. Oh, I never dreamed I'd have a hug. Thank you. Reporter: It started when he went to visit his own great-grandmother. That's when he got the idea. There were many people out there that could use a visit and a hug and sometimes even a laugh. I got four boys. Well, I have two sisters. You have two sisters? They're kind of mean to me. Reporter: Oliver gets donations to buy the flowers, but he's also been known to use his own allowance. Even his Christmas money. We don't know where this all goes -- I love hugs. Reporter: -- But Oliver is not slowing down. He's handed out more than 15,000 flowers. That's a lot of hugs. One lucky senior put it simply this way. Oh, you're so wonderful. I wish we had more people like you. Reporter: Oliver, for his part, says he does it just to make people smile. He's made us smile, so, we thank Oliver for that. We thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I'm see you right back here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.