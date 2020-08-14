5-year-old boy fatally shot by neighbor

More
Cannon Hinnant was fatally shot outside of his North Carolina home last Sunday. His neighbor 25-year-old Darius Sessoms was arrested and now faces a first-degree murder charge.
0:23 | 08/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5-year-old boy fatally shot by neighbor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Cannon Hinnant was fatally shot outside of his North Carolina home last Sunday. His neighbor 25-year-old Darius Sessoms was arrested and now faces a first-degree murder charge.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72383810","title":"5-year-old boy fatally shot by neighbor","url":"/WNT/video/year-boy-fatally-shot-neighbor-72383810"}