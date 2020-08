Now Playing: What is the ‘sound cannon’ used by police?

Now Playing: By the Numbers: The NBA’s bubble success

Now Playing: Father of 5-year-old shot by neighbor: ‘All I could do is pray to God’

Now Playing: LeBron James teams up with L.A. Dodgers to help local residents vote safely

Now Playing: Bison charges motorcyclist, officials warn visitors it’s breeding season

Now Playing: President Trump continues personal attacks against Sen. Kamala Harris

Now Playing: Latest body camera video shows onlookers’ horror during George Floyd arrest

Now Playing: US COVID-19 death toll could reach 200,000 by Labor Day, CDC predicts

Now Playing: USPS warns at least 23 states’ mail-in ballots might not be delivered in time

Now Playing: How Shania Twain broke the rules for women in country music to become a feminist icon

Now Playing: Mourners gather in Houston to honor the life of Vanessa Guillen

Now Playing: 11-year-old Nigerian ballet dancer wows millions with his moves

Now Playing: Heart transplant patient sings duet with doctor before surgery

Now Playing: 13-year-old uses clothing line to raise awareness for Black Lives Matter

Now Playing: School bus drivers stage protest

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Vote by mail concerns after Trump's controversial USPS comments

Now Playing: Trump's comments on USPS funding spark mail-in voting concerns

Now Playing: 9/11 Tribute in Light canceled due to COVID-19