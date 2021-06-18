24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

6-year-old girl killed on ride at Colorado amusement park

The &quot;Haunted Mine Drop&quot; ride plunges riders 110 feet inside a mountain.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live