-
Now Playing: Singing superstar
-
Now Playing: Jackson Wang shares what he thinks makes a perfect K-pop song
-
Now Playing: Delicious brunch dishes all in one pan
-
Now Playing: Great tips to spruce up outdoor living spaces
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals to celebrate spring
-
Now Playing: I’m an Asian woman, and these are the beauty myths I had to unlearn about myself
-
Now Playing: Happy anniversary Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!
-
Now Playing: How social media filters impact mental health
-
Now Playing: The foolproof vinaigrette technique every home cook should know
-
Now Playing: How to use the power of being single
-
Now Playing: Chef Duff Goldman makes no-bake s’mores cereal treats
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old girl delivers powerful message about equality in sports
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Week: Meet Bogi
-
Now Playing: Here’s what you can do in Arizona as state reopens
-
Now Playing: Disneyland reopens after more than a year
-
Now Playing: Fox rescuer on a mission to educate people on the exotic pet trade
-
Now Playing: Meet the happiest dog ever
-
Now Playing: Daughter wants to be a doctor one day, and dad is here to help
-
Now Playing: Thinking like an employee might be holding you back at work