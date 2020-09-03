Transcript for New York reels with largest coronavirus outbreak in US

tonight, the executive director of the port authority has now tested positive for coronavirus. Now a 7-year-old girl in the city as well. We have news on her condition. And a physician's assistant says he was infected at times square. What he's experiencing tonight. And in Washington state, the death toll rising. Whit Johnson tonight. Reporter: Tonight, New York state reeling from the largest coronavirus outbreak in the country. The number of cases, at least 140 and climbing. The nation's busiest transportation hub taking another hit. James Kai said he got the virus after attending a medical conference near times square. They're surprised, it can come out that bad, so quickly. And I'm so young. I don't drink, I don't smoke. Reporter: He says his health is deteriorating. He's hospitalized in New Jersey. Half of my lung is already pneumonia, not working. So I don't know how much longer I have. Reporter: Rick cotton, the executive director of the port authority, now the state's first public official to test positive. The agency saying he's "Asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home." A 7-year-old girl in the bronx, also testing positive. The youngest known case in the U.S. Said to be doing well with her family. But New York's most volatile flare of community spread is in westchester county, with the majority of the state's cases. This is the hot spot. One of the hot spots nationally. Reporter: Officials say dozens of cases traced back to one man, a sickened attorney named Lawrence garbuz. His case was complicated by a previous condition. His wife, who is also infected along with their two children, saying the rest of the family is in good condition and that her husband remains critical. But she is "Very hopeful of his full recovery." That case, resulting in a wave of school closures throughout the county. Multiple universities in the state, including Columbia, Hofstra, and Fordham, also cancelling classes. New York City's mayor suggesting dramatic steps to keep the elderly safe. Even if you love your grandchildren, for example, you don't want to go see your grandchildren if they happen to be sick. Even if it's a common cold, you just don't want to do it. Reporter: In Washington, D.C., several hundred people ordered to self-quarantine, after reverend Timothy Cole, the leader of a prominent episcopal church, became the city's first confirmed case. Hard-hit Washington state now has infections in at least three different nursing homes. It is the deadly epicenter with at least 22 fatalities. Three more announced today from that life care nursing facility. We've had patients who within an hour's time show no symptoms to going to acute symptoms and being transferred to the hospital. And we've had patients die relatively quickly. Whit, live from the hospital. As you reported, the attorney is in critical but stable condition, with the underlying condition. You reported the mayor of new York is saying to be prepared for hundreds more cases in the coming days and weeks? Reporter: David, the mayor says as they ramp up testing, they're preparing for a spike in cases. Officials saying if you look for something, you will find it. Tonight, the fdny confirming its first positive test of a new York City ems worker. Whit, thank you. Drastic steps being taken in Italy tonight.

