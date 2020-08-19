Transcript for ‘What Would You Do?’: Dad tells son to "toughen up” about fear of reptiles

Ahh, the beautiful bayou. Home to all sorts of critters. But the most feared of them all, the mighty gator. And today -- We're in Louisiana, where the state manages the American gator as a commercial and renewable natural resource, ensuring their conservation. We've set up our hidden cameras at the Greenwood gator farm in the town of Gibson. Oh, wow, there they are. Look how cool. They're all right, I guess. Just all right? You're going to be holding one in just a second. I don't know, dad. I'm scared. Scared? Man up. Facing fears, that's not always easy, especially for boys who are taught from a young age to be tough and fearless. But many experts feel those standards are detrimental. This idea of masculinity really has been corrupted. It's become very toxic. Our boys are ill-equipped to deal with their emotions. See? It's no big deal. If you saw this father -- Here, take him. No, get it away from me. Can't we just go somewhere else? Sure, how about you go dress shopping with your mom, since you're acting like a little girl? What would you do? Look at that, you're going to get to touch that thing, huh? I'm scared. I don't think I want to. Look at this kid. He's holding it. Look, it's not scary, right? It's not scary. Look, I paid for you to get in here. You're acting like a little baby. Right out the gate, this woman seems amused by our dad's tough-love approach. Your little sister would touch that thing. Man up. She keeps quiet while her kids take the bait. I was afraid of them the first time. Good, good, this little boy is speaking up. You want to touch the tail? He won't touch anything. Is it scary? Actually not. Have you ever been afraid of anything? Yes. Of heights. I wouldn't even want to walk up stairs too high. I'm leaving you alone in here, and when I come back I'm telling you, you better be holding that alligator. Do you understand me? And when dad leaves -- Just do it real fast, and I'll take a picture so we can show him, okay? You got this. Are you sure -- Yes, I'm positive. I promise it will not bite. With trey is still on the fence. How do I do it? You put your pinky like right there, and put the rest of your fingers on this hand. They continue to gently encourage him. Just barely touch the tail. There's nothing to be afraid of. Making sure to snap the moment as proof. Take a picture. It's a lot easier when I'm not getting yelled at. Aw, this is sweet. He held the alligator. He held it. We have photographic evidence. Did he really? Look at that. Was that so hard? How'd you get him to do that? I helped him. So you think my approach was wrong, huh? Well, even my husband talks to Levi that way and it just kind of shuts him down. I guess encouraging, like, for him, more effective. All right, let's see what we find here. Time to meet these helping hands. Hi there. How are you? They were actors. Oh, great. Am I on the news? What did you think of our dad? He was definitely a bit more abrasive with his son than I would ever be. That's the nice way of putting it. Yes. Do you think if your father or your parents yelled at you, would you be less able to hold the alligator? Less. A lot less. I've noticed a lot of parents in Louisiana have that approach. Tough love? Yes. And I don't agree with it. We're rolling again. Dad, I don't want to do this. Don't start with me. And this time, trey is not the only one with some apprehension. This is a small one? He doesn't bite? Nope. Now, for trey -- Look, he's being tough. You can be tough like that. It's just soft a little bit. It's just not for me. Look, look. I'm afraid dad, no. You're going to do it before we leave. When dad takes a moment to himself -- You better toughen up. Just hold it. Before you get in trouble. This father does something totally unexpected. Oh, look at this. He gave him a hug. You're great. You're great. My dad's yelling at me. I can't. Yeah, but don't worry. Put out your hands. Touch a little bit and just see. Yeah, come on. I'm scared of swimming sometimes. Don't be scared. Let's break it. And while this fellow father is happy to help trey along, he can understand where our dad is coming from. Here we go. Hi, guys, how are you? He was telling him, you're acting like a girl. You're a sissy. And I agree with him a little bit because, you know, we are mans. What if your husband talked to him like that? What would you say? You would fight him, you would argue. But no one resists our dad's approach as firmly as this last woman. Quit being a baby, quit whining and touch the alligator. She listens in disbelief as our father's aggravation intensifies. Just touch it. She's touching it. I paid for you to come out here and do this, and now you're acting like a baby. And when she sees that trey is in need of an ally -- Do you want me to hold it, and you can touch it? Just touch the tail first. Look she's a girl and she's holding it. Dad, I really don't want to. She says something that we haven't heard all day. Don't you think he's being a wimp? No, I think he can do whatever he wants to do. And if you don't want to touch it, you don't have to. When I come back you better be holding that. He's always telling me to man up. I don't even know what that means. I don't know what that means either. I think you're doing just fine. And when dad is back, she makes one final gesture by covering for trey. Did he hold it? Yeah. All right, let's see what's inside, huh? Let's meet the woman who was so willing to help her newfound friend. How are you guys? I'm John Quinones. Oh, man, my heart's racing. You tried to help him right? Yeah, that was really uncomfortable. I could have cried. What was the worst he said? Man up. That's just ridiculous. What do you think that does to a child? It definitely messes with them mentally in the long run. This is trey. He's our actor. Hi! Hi, trey. Come say hi, buddy. Tough, gentle, brave, or timid, there really is no one way to be a man. Luckily for trey, people today were there today to help him figure it out.

