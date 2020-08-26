‘What Would You Do?’ explores debate over border wall

More
Diners in New York and Texas react to a scenario about building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico border.
13:58 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘What Would You Do?’ explores debate over border wall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:58","description":"Diners in New York and Texas react to a scenario about building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico border. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WhatWouldYouDo","id":"72613506","title":"‘What Would You Do?’ explores debate over border wall","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/explores-debate-border-wall-72613506"}