Transcript for What Would You Do: Male patron harasses his waitress at a diner

Hi. Are you all set, or is there anything else I can get for you? You can get me your number. I don't think my boyfriend would like that too much. Well, is your boyfriend here right now? Uh, I'll come back whenever you're ready. Have a good day, sir. Time's up. Time's up! Reporter: From award shows, to marches across the country, it's become a rallying cry. A new day is on the horizon! Reporter: Men and women speaking out against sexual assault and harassment in the workplace. I am an actor and a survivor of a sexual assault. Reporter: Just this week, Terry crews testifying before a senate committee on the issue. I know the shame associated with assault. It happened to me. Reporter: From celebrities to those who rely on tips to pay the bills. I think people perceive us as we're dumb. Reporter: Like this waitress who spoke with Diane sawyer on "20/20," asking for anonymity. I'll say, hi, welcome. What can I do for you? What can I get for you? And they'll just say show me your . What time do you get off work? I'm not interested. Reporter: How will diners react when they witness waitress harassment firsthand? You know, you're supposed to give the customer what he wants. Reporter: What would you do? We've taken over the park avenue diner in south plainfield, New Jersey. Here we go. What's your name? Diana. Reporter: Where Diana, is on the receiving end of Ben's inappropriate advances. I just need the check and your phone number. Reporter: These nearby diners are listening in. And when Ben won't take no for an answer -- No, I'm sorry. Why you playing hard to get? Come on. Reporter: This diner goes to give the manager a heads up on what's going on. Can I help you with something? He's giving her a really hard time, trying to ask her out, won't leave her alone. Reporter: Ben knows it's time for him to leave. Still, on his way out, he goes one step further. Hey, sorry to bother you. Would you mind just giving this to the waitress for me? Reporter: He asks these folks to give the waitress his phone number. Leave it over there. Well -- I said leave it over there. Reporter:: Wow, this is amazing. When he's finally gone, Diana returns to the table. That walking piece of garbage left a phone number. I'm so upset for you. He tried to put it over here. Oh, I'm sorry you guys had to -- No, no, no. No, you don't have to worry about it. I was ready to. You had a big brother here just now. It's hard to say anything because, you know, this is my livelihood. Yeah, he was an . I'm sorry. Do you see that often here, or -- Never. Only on TV. Reporter: Speaking of TV, time for us to tell them it's "What would you do?" No way! No way. I'm -- I said -- I was so pissed. Do you know how pissed I was? Reporter: I know, but this happens in real life, that's why we were doing it. I wanted to protect her. I've got three daughters. If I were -- saw somebody do that to one of my daughters -- I was ready to get up and rip the guy's hair out. I'm not even kidding. So what time you get off? Reporter: Most people have no problem confronting Ben and calling out his inappropriate behavior, although their reactions vary. So, uh -- you come here often? Reporter: He is decidedly direct. Don't get creepy like that, dude. Don't get creepy. You don't gotta touch. Reporter: Can he whistle at her? Excuse me. I don't think she really wants to be bothered by you. She's probably just playing hard to get. Reporter: She reminds him of the facts in a friendlier fashion. She told you she has a boyfriend, though. You should respect that and just be on your way. Give it up. You think so? Give the gal a break. Yeah. Reporter: His is a low key plea to surrender. I think you gave it the old college try, that's enough. Reporter: And his friend doesn't miss an opportunity to cut the tension with a light-hearted joke. So you open for a date tonight? No date, no tip. Reporter: This woman explains to Diana how Ben's behavior affected her teenager. He was getting all upset. Oh, wow. And I said, wow. I am so proud as a mother that that even upset you because that means you have respect for women. Reporter: It was troubling wasn't it? Extremely, extremely. And also to him. I can't believe that someone would actually do that. Reporter: How should you treat women? As a human being, not an object. Reporter: This customer shows grace and calm in the face of Ben's unrelenting aggression. Do you have a boyfriend? Yeah, I do. Is he here right now? No. Come over here for a second. Sir. Just come sit down here for a second. No, thank you. I already told you no. I'm sorry. Reporter: He makes his way over to Ben's table. C I talk to him? Yeah, sure. Reporter: He sits right down. If she said no, just leave it at that. You don't want her to think that,en why, she's moving towards harass. . Especially like when you kind of touch her. She can sue you for battery. I'm doing this just to cover you. I'm a lawyer. Okay, well, I appreciate that. I just don't want you to get in trouble. Reporter: That's great. That's great. Time for us to step in and say hello. How you doing? Whoa! Reporter: I'm John Quinones. Oh my goodness. Reporter: This is "What would you do?" Oh, come on. You got me. Oh, my goodness. Reporter: You didn't have to become involved. Well, just I saw what was going on, I mean, and I saw her body language and I think that he was kind of crossing the line. Reporter: We're rolling once again. Let me take you on a date later. Reporter: And the disapproval and disgust is written all over this woman's face. That wouldn't make me feel really comfortable, but I can bring you the check. Reporter: She's really upset. And when Diana takes her order, she takes the opportunity to give her a message. If you need help, you let me know. Yeah. Reporter: So when Ben does this -- Well, you know, I can't really give you a tip if you don't let me take you out on a date. So I'm going to give you one dollar now, and then the rest -- you can have if you come out with me tonight. Reporter: They can't sit by and watch this any longer. I have a boyfriend. Hey, three times you asked her, and three times she said no. Leave her alone, all right? Enough is enough. Reporter: Wow. Leave her alone. She told you she's got a boy. Enough. Okay? Reporter: All right, break it? Yep, sounds good. Reporter: On our way in, he leaves Ben with this. There's no harm in trying. I used to do it myself. Yeah. But then you're getting annoying. It's annoying her, so just leave her alone, all right? Reporter: You were really upset. Oh. I don't lose my temper. And when I do, watch out. Reporter: So we know what you would do. Oh, yeah, definitely, because he was starting to bother her. Reporter: Well, what's the moral of the story, Dominic? Moral of the story is -- Get involved when you have to. Get involved, but use care and caution. Reporter: Exactly what we saw from today's diners, speaking up for Diana when she was afraid to speak up for herself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.