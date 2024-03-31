Money found on the ground at a store: Pocket it or return it?

When shoppers find a wad of cash on the floor near a store’s cash register, will they try to return it to the cashier or pocket it for themselves?

March 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live