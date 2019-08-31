What Would You Do: Mother pushes daughter to lie on college applications

At a gym, a mother takes pictures of her teenage daughter on a rowing machine for college applications, even though she doesn’t row on her school’s team. How will customers react?
7:30 | 08/31/19

