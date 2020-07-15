Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Shoppers defend mom from another shopper’s verbal abuse

Excuse me. Do you think those are the best food options for you and your family? Excuse me? Chips, soda? You know, you really should be buying fresh produce for you and your daughter. Finding food during the covid-19 pandemic turned into a tale of two countries. The more fortunate shopping at supermarkets, or getting groceries delivered. The lines for food are just getting longer. The less fortunate waiting hours to get needed supplies at a food bank. Nobody likes it when your kids ask, "What's for dinner?" And you're not sure what to tell them. As grocery prices rise in the wake of the pandemic, lower-income families trying to maintain a nutritious diet are faced with a staggering reality. It can cost an additional $2,000 a year to eat healthy. The fresh vegetables are just so expensive. If you overheard this critical customer -- You're poisoning your daughter. -- Pushing her personal diet on this mother and daughter. I'm doing the best that I can. Well, you're making your daughter fat. "What would you do?" We shot this scenario before the pandemic, at shoppers' value in the small town of picayune, Mississippi. These snacks look good, mom. They do look good, don't they? Our actors are in line checking out. Excuse me, ma'am. Do you think those are the best food options for your family? Excuse me? You're gonna make your This first shopper jumps right in to the food fight. That's what I grew up on and I turned out just damn fine. Here we go. I think you should probably mind your own business. That's not your daughter. She should be buying fresh vegetables. If that's what you want to do for your family, that's one thing. That's her family. But everybody's entitled to their own opinion. Our mom explains why she's buying these lower cost food items. Healthy food is so expensive. It is. I can't do it. It's in a can, shoot. Especially when they put it on sale. Oh, man. My pantry's full of them. But I wouldn't listen to her. All right, let's go out there. Time to meet this incredibly compassionate woman. Hi, how are you? No way. Yes, way. How damaging can it be to the young girl? Like, I know, I've seen my mom get attacked that way, and it like broke my heart. Your own mom? Seeing your mom be, like, belittled for the best that she's doing for her daughter is just bad, 'cause I wish I could do more. Chips, candy, soda. Excuse me? Jennifer's words draw an immediate reaction from this shopper. Jesus loves us, no matter what we eat. Thank you, ma'am. You're welcome. Look at the food that I eat. Disgusted Jennifer exits the line. The healthy food is -- you gotta be rich. I mean, we do the best we can. And we find that she can relate. My son's supposed to be on fruits and vegetables. I go to get fruit at Walmart, it's like $13 for probably one serving for him. So, I totally, totally understand. Do you think those are the best food options for your family? Would you leave this woman alone? This man suggests a way for Jennifer to contribute, instead of condemn. If you want to help, I tell you what. If you're gonna help her, buy her food for her, if you gonna help. But talking about her, that's not helping. He's not the only person we meet who tells Jennifer she should pay up, or shut up. You should go buy food for her then. I'm just trying to help. It doesn't sound like you're helping. It sounds like you're being very judgmental. She drives Jennifer away. I'm changing lanes. Enjoy your snacks. And we learn that she knows a thing or two about healthy eating. Healthy food can be very expensive. I'm a nutritional therapist. Wow. Wait a minute, she's a nutritional therapist? But I only give advice to people who, you know, want it. The chances that she would come in, huh? So do you have any tips on how to buy healthy food on a budget? Well, frozen vegetables are good if you want to, like, make a stew and put it in a crock pot and just have it kind of simmer. It's pretty affordable. You could feed, like, a whole family. Jennifer tries to get this shopper on her side. Don't you agree with me, sir? But he wants no part of her drama. I ain't got nothing to do with it one way or the other. To each his own. You're buying what you want for your family. She's buying what she want for her family to eat. What you eat don't make her -- and what she eat don't make you -- What would you do if somebody asked you to eat certain foods? I tell them a piece of my mind. I don't know what they think about theirs, I know what I think about mine. I'm gonna do what I'm gonna do and that's gonna be a wrap. This last shopper is caught in the middle of the action. These are the groceries that I can afford, ma'am. Well, they're extremely unhealthy and disgng. If I was you I would buy what I wanted to because I wouldn't worry about what somebody else thinks. He acknowledges that people don't always make the best decisions. I smoke. That's not good. W, this guy. I'm just trying to give her advice. Well, if she needs advice she'll ask, okay? I just want to buy my stuff and get out of here. He even offers himself up for ridicule. Just fuss at me because I smoke and leave the child alone. That'll be easier. I buy cigarettes, I know cigarettes are bad for me, but I do it anyway. Our opinionated shopper leaves, but he is not finished. Is she right? Am I going to grow up to be fat? You don't worry about that, you're a beautiful young lady, you don't let crap like that bother you, okay? Beautiful. Beautiful. Let's break it. How, you doing, sir? Oh, my lord. It's John quiones. From "What would you do?" Yeah, I watch y'all every week, man. You do? You got me. You didn't have to speak up for those women. No, I didn't have to. Just seemed like the right thing to do. I just felt bad for the little girl. You wanted the young girl to feel good about herself? It's way more than the outward appearance, and that's what I was trying to tell her. The bottom line? Eating healthy should never be a luxury reserved for a few. And the message from Mississippi is clear. Don't be too quick to judge when many people are doing the best they can.

