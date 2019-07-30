Transcript for "What Would You Do?" | Summer premiere Friday, August 9th at 9/8c on ABC

Hopes to. Oh. Back within all of music. Look what you do next Friday on the summer premier nothing more personal for dancing with the star. Top model winner Nile DeMarco that best what are you saying to me right now. Just because someone they understand what happens next he was my son I guess we'll. It's what would you do next Friday night it's a long ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.