-
Now Playing: Pitbull: 'What happens in Miami never happened'
-
Now Playing: McConnell expects new gun legislation in September
-
Now Playing: Brett Eldredge wants to kiss a bear on the lips
-
Now Playing: John Quinones shares a clip from new season of 'What Would You Do?'
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Grocery employee breaks items while bagging carelessly
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: A white woman thinks a black male babysitter is suspicious
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: ‘DWTS’ winner Nyle DiMarco plays discriminated deaf customer
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: A waiter is rude and dismissive to a deaf man at a restaurant
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother can only afford one meal to share with her family
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for escaped accused murderer enters its third day
-
Now Playing: Chase forgives all credit card debt for customers in Canada
-
Now Playing: Boy impaled through the arm by flying beach umbrella: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Video shows 2 suspects tossing explosive device into store: Police
-
Now Playing: Waterspout barrels through Amsterdam
-
Now Playing: Family's beloved car gets Mustang makeover by Ford Motor Co.
-
Now Playing: Fishermen rescue 3 men off shores of Bahamas after plane crash
-
Now Playing: Severe weather watch remains after Northeast pounded by storms
-
Now Playing: Trump publicly pushes for stricter gun background checks
-
Now Playing: Unsealed court filings link big names to Jeffrey Epstein scandal
-
Now Playing: Police looking for suspect in deadly Houston freeway shooting