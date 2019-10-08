Transcript for What Would You Do: A waiter is rude and dismissive to a deaf man at a restaurant

He looked for one. You later Tyler of the NATO. Welcome I'm gonna get yeah. Look I don't know what you're trying to say but I don't have time. It happens more often than you know the deaf and hard of hearing at the receiving end of hurtful looked Sam comment. This incident caught on camera it gives companies how. Yeah. Jeff customer typed his order onto his phone at the drive through of an Ohio fast food restaurant. It's all now line. Yeah. But the worker wouldn't take it and ignored the customer. The employee was fired and Taco Bell released a statement saying they are committed to maintaining an environment free of discrimination. Or harassment. I eight. Cannot help you UCL a man being discriminated against because he's down our juice plus seven interpreter air something. What would you do me we've set up our hidden cameras at the Tom Sawyer dying. And joining us to take any action is Nile DeMarco. He's a model actor champion of Dancing With The Stars. He's also a death. Advocate. He's here on set with his interpreter and our waiter Tyler is listening to producer instructions by earpiece and from then we're communicating with JW the DeVon actor playing the customer. Via text message. What are you hoping we'll see from people today I'm hoping that people won't just stand by and loving people won't be bystanders. Where Roman. Today I'd. Litigation. I don't know I don't know if that's and have you experienced this kind of discrimination yourself versions. Shorter. It's I think it's a lot worse knowing that my entire family if that's. All listening to actively about a restaurant often waiters are. Completely petrified they're not sure what to do with us you can see coming in their eyes their world collapsing as they see as an trying to figure out how to communicate with us it's. Time. This first diner overhears the drama right away she's noticing already that's my job. You waiting on people are going. As I got a full dining room and day. Race. My back and she's out of her seat about approaching our actor playing the manager who has everything okay yes. The man who's dedicated. Job whenever the hell is he doing here sorry so sorry mess yeah. He's young my only decent piece. That's very very. In the middle of the actions and diners friend joins then says Barry away. But our waiter whom he hasn't learned his lesson. I just don't understand why. To talk prime minister about that turns out she is perfectly qualified to teach him how to listen. All of the best a communications. You have enough. Six on the field. Goodness I'm a busy you have things to do so that we. All okay blue coat size. He can walk away and now have JW. Banker on over there and shake her hand thing. I Genentech patents. It. It was over a good. We still have been to say thank you as well I'm to with what would you do the TV show as an actor. There's young man is and I'll. I think I'll he's interpreting for not. I actually loved everything about your attitude state your fridge. I mean my faith in humanity and community restore. Tell us why did you stepped. I don't like his attitude and didn't like. Illinois and likely be sent word it like. To see their loan. Well respected professor of communication. Jobs and amity street address that is my last day amid tight Wahl. One final lecture on her last day on the job. An agent. I thought what are you saying to me right now. We're at it again. We'll hear what he should have somebody went from high. Hell yeah. He has so my job though. And when Tyler makes it clear he isn't willing to hell you can't. This diner offers JW. Her insistence. She's helping him. He want to add crab cakes writer this is your job either laid out but I have compassion making my singing his. Did that outsiders say you're writing down nobody here but look at women here you can read them. You can read now. Another customer in choosing to alert the manager about our wicked waiter okay. Yeah. Yeah eight. OK. I don't second guess when president Clinton Township zoning acclaimed Iraq anyway yeah Smart people do my situation. Please please please. So bothered by what she's seeing she's threatening to lead. Gonzales picked by. More here it goes so yeah I'm so sorry and please don't please don't get upset. Human beat. Here he had. It's no easy to cheat anyone read this confluence you step through. Yeah. Yeah. And risk. No I'm. I just. And you have. We got tears in your. Just can't believe someone would cheat some announcing. Honestly thank you so much absolutely thank you for standing out. Possible glut even servers will treat us really rudely and be kind to send Angeles. And it's really great that you got involved. It's been of these people should be traveling with the people not alone gets angry. This not Steiner agrees with some of what time there is sending a but may be not his approach. I don't think there's any kind now you want. Yeah I know this. And did she word. Let's I had ever and come right corner somebody write you wish you know that it's. The Eagles fan. How come. Not really our job to bring everyone some sort you don't Tennessee for now he's a cellphones in the way we carry them everywhere it's. Much easier to be able to text back and whether they're relieved and thankful for technology for that reason. Okay. My job she does try to offer some assistance. Yeah. I don't have a pen idea that over there. The event yet graves. She's. This you can hear. She's getting you up. Surely. Should be enhanced. And when JW tries to return her pen. You need it. Please step then. Good morning let gays and job. What would you do not. We're trying to see what people would do when they witness that kind of ugly treatment someone who's just. It looks pretty ugly but he also wasn't very prepared let's take you mentioned. What did you mean Humphrey the head WikiLeaks something right what you want we bring in nine ill to talk to her. Actually these strip on paper but now that yet another result under the does carry around and he's excited for the person is right what the bank. Whose. Now yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.