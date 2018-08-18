Transcript for What Would You Do: A woman asks strangers to pretend to be her boyfriend

Inside this bar -- Yes, she is going to be here, like, any minute. Bye. There is a woman with a problem. Excuse me. Hi. My mom's in town, and she has been nagging me to meet my new boyfriend. And she wants you to help her out. Do you think you could just pretend we're dating for, like, ten minutes? Excuse me? A pretend boyfriend? Well, believe it or not, nowadays it could be just a click away. You can go to rentafriend.com, and some singles in China are known to hire fake dates to relieve parental pressure T find a spouse. Our actor is going about it the old fashioned way. I know it's weird, and I need to show her someone and she'll stop nagging me. Please? Sure, why not? Oh my gosh. If a woman asked you to lie -- I she asks, your name is Dan and you are a cardiologist -- let me get a look at you. What would yodo? We have set up athe iron bar I midtown, manhatn and our hidden cameras arerolling. Hi. What'sup? I'm sorry. This is a very odd question to ask you. What's happening? My friend just flaked on me. My mother's in town, and she I going to be here any minute and I told her she was going to be meeting my boyfriend. Are you serious? And just like that -- Okay, sure. Thank you so much. He is good to go. I told her your name is Dan and you're a cardiologist. But his back story is tough to swallow. Yeah, sure. Here she is. Hi, mom. When we sd many mom -- Come over here -- it's too late to back out. Nice to meet you. Oops. What did he say? I'm rob. He is supposed to be Dan the cardiologist. He goes by his M name. Everyone calls me rob. Dan's my real name. Nice save, but now comes the real test. How do you have today off? I don't. I'm on my lunch break. I'm not going to do cardiolog today, but the administrative stuff today. I see. It's allright. Rob O'rourke is only pretending to be a doctor. I'll be right back. Iaven't told Lauren yet, but I have a heart problem, tmr. Tmr, that's short for transmyocardial revascularization, a procedure that Dan the cardiologist should know all about. If you were going to be my client or if you were going to be my patient, I would explain all of that to you, but it wouldn't be right for me to give you advice. Ell -- Maybe it's time for a second opinion. What's up? How you doing? You're a great liar. You know that? I'm trying. We keep rolling as more and more potential prince charmings show up. Sorry to bother you. This is really embarrassing and weird. Okay. My moms going to be here any minute, and she needs to meet my boyfriend. Oh. Could one of you just fill in? This guy will be great for this. I'll help you along the way. Sure, I'll do it. All right, I'll do it. Thank you so much. Your name is Dan and you are a cardiologist. Okay. Okay? I got it. Are you serious? Because I don'know anything about that. Let's see if Brian and davo can go three rounds of this mom-quisition. I have heard so much about you. How did you meet? How did you two meet? Literally just outith friends, out on the night out, started to talking, and started and dancing did. Dancing? She is a good dancer. And I went up to her, and I was just very blunt and the rest is history. Round two. So you're doctor? Now listen. You're a cardiologist. Are you familiar with the tmr procedure? The transmyocdial revascularization. I'm not really -- I don't really know exactly what that is. I see. Your mother had that also as I unrstand it. How did that work out for her? You know, it's -- there's always a big risk, right? Well, yes, and in this case, it didn't mbe work out. Doctors did what could. I'm doing all right. I'm trying to focus on work and the importanstuff. Before your father gets here, I'm going to freshen up. End of round two. This is going to be devastating. She really likes me. Irst time I have been to America. We have been here about three hours. Oh, this is great. So whato you think? I'm stressing here. One-two punch. Their sex life. You haven't had sex ye have you? No, no, not yet. Mom. Oh, my god. I'm,ike, oh, my god. They have all done well. Time to send in dad to tally T score. What are you doing with my daughter? This is part of a TV show called "What would you do?" I figured I would be a sport, right? Why did you say yes to her? I can't say no to a beautiful girl like that. I can't say no. I didn't even touch my beer. Let me take a big shot. A real nner, the one convincing strangers to do her dirty work. The knockout goes to Lauren.

