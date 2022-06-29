Americans are still most concerned about inflation| FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

In Part 2 of this podcast, the crew reviews the final ranking of the most important issues for voters surveyed in the final pre-election installment of FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos.

