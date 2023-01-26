How the baby boom changed American politics | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Columnist Philip Bump speaks with Galen Druke about his latest book, "Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America”.

January 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live