Transcript for Which celebrity would Dr. Anthony Fauci like to publicly get the vaccine?

If you can get one celebrity to get the vaccine publicly there wouldn't be. One celebrity you know you can't say one celebrity and it because it depends on what you're target. Is I mean if you. Want to get the young people who are in the minority community you might wanna get a a rapper like Lil Wayne or someone to go and get vaccinated. You know if you get people who lost awestruck by movie actresses and act as you know you might want Leonardo DiCaprio. To get. Vaccinated I think it really depends. On what your target. Population is if you want to get merits to get vaccinated and I'll get vaccinated.

