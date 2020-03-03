Transcript for Confidence Interval: The media will underrate Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday

In NL what are we doing today we're doing and accept sort of our series confidence interval in which we give a ot take about when it's build a case or. And then say how often we. My hot take today is that media coverage tonight on Super Tuesday. It went over rate Joseph Biden and underage earnings standards it has the media conventional narrative that. And before the results. The reason I think this is that a lot of Joseph Biden's bath states have earliest Oakland. So these are states like Virginia where polls close at seven yen and Joseph Biden in the ninety's if they are forecast or North Carolina where polls close at 730. On the other hand some of Sanders as best states are in the west. Where polls both closed later and there are a lot of mail in power for example California's polls don't close until eleven an Easter. And mail ballots only have to be postmarked by election that they can arrive as late as Friday. So the full results from states like California as well as Colorado and Utah also vote by mail and also it's a label. And late counted ballots could also be particularly good for Sanders in these states because young people tend to wait until the last minute the net and out. Sander the course is very popular with young voters so it stands to reason that he'll improve in the final. So basically if the media starts to form a narrative about what happened on Super Tuesday by an 11 eastern merited it probably overly favorable. You just how are you. I would bit about some. It seems like in recent days the media has been really eager laptop to this I'd. Any Klobuchar Pete who jets have dropped out of the race to support him and it really feels like the party establishment the last thing. That might cause them yet jumped the gun and say that I in his doing that are out of state and you really well. If you like this video the suspect I Padilla.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.