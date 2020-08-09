Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The 2020 electoral map could get weird

Hello and welcome to the 530 politics podcast I'm Gayle injury Labor Day is behind us and they are exactly eight weeks until Election Day. Mail voting has already started in North Carolina so it is officially crunch time for the campaigns. Last week we question whether unrest in places like Kenosha and Portman would help president trump like Torre. We sat there wasn't any evidence for that case. But there have been a lot of holes in the weeks it's many of which asked about Trump's law and order message so we're gonna check back in to see with pace were also gonna discuss how many potentially competitive states there are this fall. The political map has been undergoing something of a realignment with the Rust Belt becoming more Republican and the sun belt becoming more democratic. So does not mean that more states are in play then had been insane the past couple decades. Here at me to discuss at all our editor in chief meets overheating. Dillon. Policy address is about Carter Clinton and declaring taking. And senior products under Perry bacon junior prepared to use. So exactly eight weeks until election are you guys who are you ready for the homestretch. Still under changed so I think militants have been less well. For the purpose but very Harry uterine. Looking forward to election we've been talking this for its hopes those low loss can. Massive egos are decided either so. RA amen we got to make it through the next eight weeks but before we get cheered the topics that I mentioned. Let's ask one of our favorite questions and that's good news appalling or bad use of polling and best example comes from a listener. So last week the Atlantic used anonymous sources to report that president trop disparaged Americans who died in war as quote losers and soccer's. Before that report was published trump was trailing by an in a military times poll of active duty service members by four points. And so the listener who sent us this question mark. Asked whether that military times poll had a good methodology. He writes quote when I read stories based on their polls in 2016. I assumed the military times polls were credible. But it had a conversation a few months ago with a coworker who served as the Clinton campaigns need for better and are reaching 2016. And he told me the methodology used is garbage he said they're just surveying their readers which result in a sample that is neither random nor represented. So as these reports have come out from the Atlantic we've heard. You know reporting on how veterans are active duty net service people feel about. The president the election and folks appointed to these military times polls. As an example. I didn't already doing better where's service members and trump was doing so knee or these polls reliable. So I think it's intrinsically pretty important to get a sense for what our service members think about politics. But. The concerns that this reader races are not entirely unfounded. In fact if you look at. The military terms is right up of their own poll they put some somewhat important disclaimers or reaffirm their article right. The poll has been administered in the same way for the past four years is not a perfect snapshot. A public opinion within the entire military force the average age of pull response was nearly 39 years. In a produce temple was called and verified from military time subscriber lists and databases. They said the policy quote a good sample of career oriented military members fees which can be different. From that junior enlisted view of things so there are. A lot of pretty important. Caveats there. They are not drawing a random sample. Active duty service members instead. It's people who they have on lists. Further military times and that can cause problems right kind of the you know infamous poll from 1936 that showed. Franklin Roosevelt losing to Alf Landon was polls conducted from. Lists human common database is backed and a list of magazine. Subscribers right. And else indicate the direction of it. Bias it might be toward people that are. That are more career oriented more interested in kind of more Einar. High minded about the military rather I'm gonna put in my time in then. Decent thing else with my life right their 39 years old. So the Tikrit some bias eastward. Move word news consumer driven types of officers you can imagine those officers are like. A little bit more concerned. With Trump's conduct if you're thinking institutionally about the military. V. In general more. News consuming educated. And is there a kind of loaded term restrictive more educated voters as measured by army you're state college are more democratic right. With all that said. It does seem like B comparison. Apples to apples to four years ago. Should be pretty solid in that shows a shift of opinion. Within the military. Away from president trump. Just briefly. The poll. Aluminum wire nervous about this poll is it. Each person's response military. Military times poll were white about 57% of people in the military act. Their response about 90% meal about 84% of people in the military army salutes of weeks. This is not enter into the actual militants and irresponsibly more white way more male in the military so. I mean the question here more broadly is. Perry and clear how important is military support. In this election I think looking at the exit polls. You know veterans or active duty made up 13%. People who voted in 2016. In terms like military support I mean thanks Kate Harrington are former however good piece. Tempers heated. Laying out why what veterans votes pour. And trot want veterans about sixty. Thirty according to the exit polls he won her overwhelmingly. I guess my one question would be active duty troops and veterans are very different groups. And I wonder on some level if you a lot of discussion about bull he Atlantic he's in this military holding his release. People trying to assess though light meal clothes and using this process that in the white in the Oakland is very different from the military vote and I would argue. I don't know we're looking really like my suspicion is like Malick the police simply for example. Police officers were blacks in to vote Democrats if you people who are white meal. Typical Republicans and I wonder were so if the military's. Demographics. Or did predict elections electoral promises more than. Abrams is easy it is for Donnelly is more light in May it is warm meal particularly. Then the country is like the more Republican leanings I'm not so I wonder we're looking at. Military. The military he proxy for our white Meehan repeat from strong opinions that question is generally eaten up. Well if if opposed to whiten two male than that might mean trumps an even worse among if you simpler random sample so it's. They're different biases here that might. Conflicting mean there is also this much bigger debate about. How much is trip losing ground among. White voters right. Some of the data. If taken at face value it suggests that he is. Actually doing a little bit better with Hispanics and and African Americans and worse with white voters. That's kind of if you look at the demographic cross tabs and of course across Hampton polls can be small sample size and other issues but it. It is interest thing. We'll do it kind of works the summed up with some white Democrats write it I'm when he asked me doing worse with somebody reckons he's losing my centenary. Right so what's so what is interesting potentially. Scary point Japanese peace. The military has made a you know certain base of support. Parts from that's bad news he's losing it but also the idea that trapeze. Is losing. All like that if we're talking at the veterans which is Perry point out is a different demographic group used its seat like. People over 65 who are white well in general people over 65. Are saying trot makes me feel less eighths via use if some movement. Because of trucks may be rhetoric but also act might. Happened in. Associating himself with the military because his family's here the causes you know. On. Yeah I mean even a four comparing. Apples to apples here the military times poll from two dollars and sixteen to the military times poll being 21 ants are roughly the same demographic groups. It when he sixteen trump was leading amongst this group by twenty points. In twenty Tony Biden leading amongst this group. By four points so. Even if you know the poll itself has certain diocese he would assume the bias is reduced to simple years tourists or something it's changing. And and maybe you can and in terms I've. White people are our you know shifting more towards Biden or is there doesn't seem like there could be something specific to the military because. Trump's relationship to the military over the past four years. It's hard to say right like I think sometimes these controversies controversies like I was reading the Jeff Goldberg. Peace in the Atlantic that we are all talking about that is. You know anonymously sourced from you know four star generals who say traps at these bad things about. Veterans about it PT used a bad stuff right. I do you wonder. How much. The Twitter controversy is trickling down I say this is an open question I'm not sure how much some of these like. Trump speaks ill of the dead outside of John McCain thing which I think really did. Reach the broader. And intense you know the broader population. I'm not sure how much these little you know. Instances of trump saying something incredibly sensitive. Are percolating down and if if if we if you see him like you know maybe needy people in the military are. Making. Political switches away from trump for different reasons or for prod host of reasons not specifically because of his remarks. Yeah I don't know it seems like. It's a little apples to oranges to try to tie it. Atlantic article in with tentative way. Rank and duty troops feel I would think some if you again joins the military is someone who's pretty thoughtful about. About the role that institutions played. In the country including military itself. And if you some who's thoughtful about institutions. And kind of line order kind of gotten all caps case like companies of the kind of in in a lower case version of that. Then you could see Trump's. Lack of respect werder. Institutions as being problematic. In a way that some of you hadn't taken his like it's not like the military being in the military to some. Demographic checkbox or hey you know if you decide between the military it's a very profound life choice and you can imagine that conditions all types of views. A line and political affairs sign. The presidency in everything else right if you feel like he has an unsteady hand but maybe you are concerned about that but again you know I wish you had like. More data idea of it again I think you know. I think the average. Three Freel surgery were concerned about that kind of thing in not about like. The Atlantic article particularly with. With the fact that the Archos source confidentially the Atlantic article. You know I my bias is to think that like. When sources are anonymous or capitalism don't quite in the same thing by the way. That it tends not to penetrate. Beyond kind of you eats. Yet Perry I know you've written about. Brand to trust anonymous sources. Which has been a common way of reporting friends during a term presidency. What are some guidelines there. I ten think that when incidents are described the areas specifically. And that's I mean this law. The Atlantic if that is a credible publication in the way the New York Times the Washington Post or other like me yapping at random. Did you poll workers and as a reporter whose covered a lot of industries reliant on attended the community not that skeptical that he yet so he gets it right. I'll also this town. The incidents that there was perhaps the only specific in their teens maybe think that they are true because you know it's hard. Make up some details of the deal seems different sides and even though the denial and stillness and typically don't need to pull law reason. I get an annual salary is. He insulted John McCain in public like this is not like to conduct described as not particularly since he it'll all kinds of people. We know yeah and general Kelly had a bad relationship because yeah killing were sort of feuding in public at times we know even has an ability because they were beauty of Mino is the last general some sort of the administration. Who analyzed and and it movement pushed yeah I'll quit in protest or what have you selected to the Atlantic article subways was like. Canada like the actual quotes resident of vicious person that would trump says in public that nothing will that was there was that surprise. I mean for so 538. So you can be assured we're. Not being super hypocritical. We're pretty conservative about. Using anonymous sources I think more so than most newsrooms. And acidic a lot of newsrooms like. Have an official policy about anonymous sources and then. Enforce it pretty lax. Yell like I mean I DE. Was looking for polling on this this week in the back had a Americans feel about anonymous sourcing. The only collected fine was a Rasmussen Reports poll I don't really think rests reports is a very. Great pollster. But that poll did find that like people tend to be inclined not to trust anonymous sourcing and so. So when the president says. Of the stuff is just made up. I would imagine a lot of people are our. Inclined to be sympathetic to that especially because what people are not hugely trusting of the media in general. So I have no reason I think that. I mean anything to for Goldberg to elect Austin great work by the way on lots of issues including corona virus slightly right. I would not think you'd be the type exit. To you know do anything untoward at all. I do think though that like. The average American who doesn't live kind of on Twitter or in or in journalism land. You know I think they would see. Trust push back against anonymous sources is it's not being a strong man but as being actually may be fairly persuasive. Art so we've we're talk about anonymous sources the started whereas good views or values. Polling example. From the military times. Ultimately Nate Grady is about is appalling. Duke kind of considered. I guess we'll say good used because I just think that like. You know active duty troops are group that. Play a vital role only hear very little from. So any effort to capture their views I think is important. I I wish this poll though read about the literary digest poll and the perils of using less of magazine subscribers instead of trying to find some way to get a random sample. Parent cleric produced ideas I. In the samples so different than the actual military it's it's bad news yes yes yes you know better simpler it's not. Our current. Packed news should signal top. It's that it's a specific duties that some transparency was led you to really read carefully figure in the sample wasn't what but then. Fictional Alter. Via and that is just Soviet mr. Perry you mention Carter former colleague Harry and then had written about this I mean the stakes are significant as Harry writes to to paraphrase he said in 2016. Trump one veterans and active military members by 27 point margarine over Clinton. And then goes on to make up 13% of the electorate which is more than there are Hispanic voters and just a little bit last and are eighteen to 29 girls of course. Both of those groups also make up part of the military. On carrier that is and it trump one a six close swing states Arizona Florida Michigan North Carolina Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. By less than four points each. Trump lost among those who were not active or better and voters in each of those sixty eights in other words trump would not be president right now if you were not it's important if it were not for the military vote. In Florida for example trump would have been defeated by a little less than five points went out military voters he actually one ST by one point. So. Suffice it to say that we don't we don't have enough data given this poll is not completely reliable but like. As you can see from our adamantly trumpet responding to this. And also the money that the Biden campaign has put into ads messaging on this. That they seem somewhat high stakes. I mean aren't sure the stakes are high because it's about the is that. States where I because I think it. Non veterans might care or non military might hear that the president is a spirited. If this glorious truth the united. I guess I didn't actually see it totally as they trot was responding to the military but it's important. Actually troubles as funny as like swing voters everything this. A lot of means intentional and this is not. Like a random stories and played into the night you did wrong is he cannot totally controls focused on law and order but it activities you winners and trump has been talk with our clock is running at the law and order guy so lucky. The military hates it and it's not competent mrs. I consider cost or my. Who wins the last five days I wonder trust and its did not ask the veteran bill if it might. It might be percolating down regular voters whose key part so much bar. Yet I mean I think that's that's totally fair and we'll see. I guess in future polls if that's the question it gets passed and whether you know of course verdict be on the military say that they care. But let's move on and follow up our conversation about Trump's law and order message from last week. We said last week that the press was getting ahead of itself in characterizing the unrest in Kenosha and Portland as potentially advantageous to the president so I wanted to come back to this conversation with another reek of data under our belts we got the result of a lot of holes last week many of which asked about the unrest in Trump's law and order message. So Perry what does the evidentiary. So looks like trump from the you know that some parents and so move to this particular. Late. Shooting was on August 20 lower. In. According to our polling average trump whose by and was hit by nine point two. And orderly retreat now lions ahead by that point but there has been a little over the decision to you. To try. It's not a huge shift and it's also notable of course the Republican national Vincent happen at times that could use you know based on net. What you see in the polls is when people are asked questions around. Me who do you think it's better in terms of like keeping American united or keeping its a or are about race listens almost all these questions. Biden comes out better than chocolate not a Americans are like. Are really if it doesn't appear that even longer may accidentally written meeting where people think. Straw is better on these issues and biased in essence is now doesn't appear to be resonating. If you look at the swing state polls. Biden generally released in those and similar margins to before so this idea that. I think the idea was that once there was a focus on the riots in law and order that you see who speaks mean. In swing states among white voters from strong to from I didn't trump and his haven't seen a piece link if nothing else I think the races. Pretty similar to word was before this whole beats are. Clearly saw I mean polls after we reporter apart counselors Monday both Biden and trump kind of respond to this and spend a decent part of the week. Addressing the on grass what we're those responses like like how how the two candidates. Regardless of what our you know the point we're looking access power the candidates managing yes. Well Joseph Biden has me he's at his fame his campaign sort of been famous for being. In one place mostly and he. Made tripped cute visits. The family. Typically and so that was a big. Deal right that was CNE Olson I think the fact that the families willing to meet with Joseph Biden. Says a lot right to keys key sort of addressed it head on I think sees it as. Both the thing that he needs to address and I think wants to address and I think I'd once a sort of you know. Say this is something it's happening right now is going on the person that focus on trump I think has been. Status quo norm for what for Trump's reaction to. Protests and racial unrest has been. For the adoration of the summer. And is you know we saw him a couple of poles that came out I was most surprised frankly by I'd think I mentioned this last segment but. The reactions of older people and I think most racial demographic groups except for white men seen two. Respond in some polls that that trump made them feel less safe. Which seems. Significant I think. They think you were you are looking at some of those numbers last week to and tweeting about them. Yeah I mean for first of all. From the top line numbers I mean I think. I think I'm a little bit more emphatic in thinking that this is kind of been a flop for trump in the polls. Waiters sovereign have emerged as seven half points and mysterious it was like nine point two and I point three the for the RNC. I'm which reflected in part inferior Biden's commits amounts that's like kind of a below average. Convention bounce for trump to swing from the so called peek a Biden's bounces. His balance I'm an affinity you can actually see something we're light truck was actually lost a tiny bit of ground. Since his convention. Where he got erased Allen to minus seven an ounce and half again I don't like kind in. But knew very minor things here right but you know you could say that like. Trump pay to mention message it was a little model but like included. Somewhat more positive notes there was like a little bit more out reached it. Minorities in matter Republicans again inconsistent nesting right that you mention it try to paint a better light on. Where the economy is headed kind his. A very glossy light on pure corona virus right and then he pivots sit. This law and order message in number one. His standing in national polls gotten a bit worse maybe number two. There have been a lot of polls of Wisconsin. In particular in front this polling. Pretty badly in Wisconsin he's down like some and a half and Wisconsin as well on. And his legions of the provides that seems to be growing there anything in number three altitude of the results and ask people directly. How do you feel about who makes you safe. And the answers overwhelmingly. That. Biden makes people feel safer except among white working class. Voters right white non college voters say. Yes trumped. Makes you feel safer he's the events of that issue right every other promoters kind of runs away from trump and so it's kind of ones at being elective. A base mechanization strategy. Win in. When we Sicily times different ways we don't think that bases in Africa to win the election. Especially when you kind of really repel. Suburban. Moderate independent voters with this stuff right. When you propel. Moderate Hispanics with this messaging. So you know so I don't know I think it's been a failure for trump. Arson after we mentioned last week that even if the protests and block I was like matter movement have become last popular over the past several months. Voters in our minds haven't linked back to Joseph Biden and thought therefore I prefer Joseph Biden last I used. So the question I have merit because we've got more polling about this. Over the past week we saw. Like Yahoo! News poll showing that the majority of Americans think the protests have gone too far of course opposition to block ours matter has continued to rise. It's about equal portions of Americans and our say that the protests are mostly peaceful and who say that the protests mostly violent. So my question is kind of regardless of whether or not this weighs on the race and effects Biden standing digit of fact how. Effective the movement can be if there is a potential democratic administration in the White House. That's ludicrous. I mean I guess the first thing would be. Movements are not necessarily. Doing their polling every day. Did you figure out popular now like the united gets in the plastic when people say defund the police are not clueless they probably noticed not the most popular thing in the world. So. I don't know that I don't know that black lives the movement it's will be less effective in any. I think the movement's goals will be affected when their popular enough and they're not popular I think that might and way to think about it is like Joseph Biden seems. Fairly focused on what is the median voter think about a lot of things I think Joseph Biden and tolerance of Berlin where the median voters now after. Deepening at least that they might deeper meaning chuckles and I think are likely to be tear gas right I think there's probably a law upholding around police reform ideas in my senses the movement to be more success when it puts his ideas that are more popular. It'll be less and we left and Aetna puts the ideas that are more. Unpopular but that's I think the movement also involved in I think the phrase Overton window but they definitely are involved in a lot of like. Here is an extremely unpopular right the year we wanna get on the radar screen. And I also at the boom is trying to get like. Are gonna get the police by all means don't buy into uncharted at least the first clips of him saying he's going police forces are local so Joseph Biden being. Four against deepened at least a bit of a theoretical issue. And I do think in some of these cities like Minneapolis like Austin. You are seeing more support for defeat for like reducing funding for police because then you voter. Ian authored Minneapolis as we that'll after the median voter. You know Americans Joan Baez read guilt. I mean there's. This kind of implicit framing which I think kind of dealing you can use your question and it right which is like. Make it seem like this is some. Opportunity for come to turn opinion against a protest or may not work right but I guess and sing kind of the opposite that like. Trump. Is a reason that these protests. Are popular. Or at least are somewhat popular and mother kind of when we some other well attended. You know I think there might look different and then narrative way use. Under the Joseph Biden. Presidency. Including me people would say you know let me especially kind of early on in the protests we are like. There were about police brutality they were about racism right but they're also kind of broad like. Anti trump. Protests. I think we need is getting its abilities in zealot like do you think. My senses the movement it Biden as president. The movement will not be able to sort of position it's not just wrong and the movement may pursue even more muted more aggressive fight yes I've sort of think they might. I've got in the black we'll have better movement will ever get like 70% popularity that he they're always gonna try to pursue ideas that are somewhat in plot. What have I guess is they've moved to reparations if it that the police were defund it and some places. They didn't do reparations was off and suddenly trying to get out there and he's trying to change public opinion as opposed select reacting to the existing public. Art what I'm glad we could follow up on some of the questions that we pose last week when that data that we've gotten cents. But as I mentioned earlier I'd do you wanna talk about the breath of the 2020 elect oral. So as we enter this homestretch of the 20/20 campaign in the coming weeks we're going to be talking about the political dynamics of particular states that are in play this year. But I think we can kick this off with may be just talking about more broadly. How many competitive states there potentially are so in 2016 with Trump's success in the blue while states that are gone democratic for decades. It became clear that the map what's changing in some ways and and likewise. Democrats picked up many house seats in traditionally Republican suburbs across the sun belt in 2018. You know suggesting that we could be in the midst of real light actors so clear. Is it safe to say that in 20/20 the number of states potentially in play is broader than we've seen in decades. I think it's safe to say that. You can you can see more creative electoral maps the people can think may be about different states and you know. That they wouldn't do it wouldn't save themselves well to only see. You know three different scenarios based on the past whatever seven elections that there's there's a lot. More potential for I guess capricious electoral maps. You know I. I Hampton think about like. Whether or not also this it's happened and it's part of creativity is is trapped specific to act in part because I'm always curious about. What the John case Republicans who vote for Biden will do once you know say hypothetically. President Biden were elected in. Four years later they had a more normal Republican nominee you know maybe some. States are areas would snap back to more you know preach from. Reality. But the idea that. I think we're gonna talk about Florida a little bit the idea that Florida and the both somewhat of a Bellwether the past few present not presidential elections but then kind of can found people. In twenty team by being a lot more red than people thought it was you know is that child specific phenomenon knows. But also the ideas that. A lot of states that lets see Clinton's campaign when he sixteen. Thought looked pretty right. For her and didn't end up you know going blue well maybe there's more of a shot this year so. I do you think it's just that a bit more like they're locked question marks in and I also think people are probably a little bit. Maybe people are gonna be a little less sure of there predictions of which latest book maybe I'm wrong but I think. There's will be a lot of hedging about at you know what lay at state may or may not break into any time. Yet John Boehner forty where you don't make progress in terms art art just more states that are at least potentially competitive. No I mean I think your statement is suspect hoops political and that's. The public your statement is that in decades part right that's flatly wrong. And I decade and it's I don't mean Clinton's election and I guess I mean bonus bonus. Obama Obama. Truck. Probably also Iran. It's right day. So we'll built bill share SH. SCH ER who writes for Politico record profits in their places. Actually post its and in this morning how many states to wind up with a margin within five points to dozens 122004. Was eleven. He doesn't eat with 62012. Was four please Eckstein was ten. If you look base in the factory polling averages today than. I think it's eight. If you look based on. Are forecasted merger which is slightly different humans being like nine or something a lot of states are pretty close. So. It's nothing out of the ordinary. In seeing what was out of the ordinary was how few. Competitive seats there were 2008. And 2012. By historic standards. More seats are still blowouts than there used to be in the ninety's in the sixties or whatever else. And I think people kind of got used to these very unusual maps like it when he twelve we're like it just so happen like. There were hardly any swing states but that was that was the outline here it's not like a mean it's normal to be talking about like. A half dozen. To a dozen states also like. The member states and is our competitive very interesting. Is for art in the number of states actually wind up being close right. Tomato let's talk a little bit more about the specific ways that the map is changing from those 20082012. Style elections. And he Perry. Where is the map becoming more competitive for Democrats and more competitive for Republicans. So I think part of it is like if you look at polls right now in Biden's ahead by so much nationally does that more states employee so to me. I didn't expect four years ago that. The democratic candidate would have a good chance of winning Ohio and I'll maybe I was wrong to its new you know don't think. But Biden is doing better Ohio I know he's basically tied a lot of these polls in both states. I thought those states were coming to be more Republican. Then and and they are I thought we need out of reach for any democratic evidently. Clear underdog in the not for the art. I guess Texans George Arizona I've not sure I would it's. Acts that could be as close as they are in. And reporters ago this date as the artist of those states again I think they're close in part because by doing so well nationally. Not totally sure like I'm watching the polls in Minnesota. Because I think it is a state this maybe even when it looked at it. It's on the com. Web site 27 need to win. And it looks like Minnesota the Republicans have gotten. See. 45. In 2047. And 0444. And 08. Forty but I did when he well. Forty died when sixteenths apart when he succeeded Minnesota. Was that Clinton did pick which Portland. It was it was a fairly large third party vote in Minnesota and when he sixteen so. I don't know the Republican number of Minnesota's going. Or the or or Biden will win by five points or I don't sense of that. But I think overall like that nasty mean he looks more inching its part in this like. Biden is competitive in a lot of places that maybe can win this candidate. Oh wait style like riddled 08 Obama won Indiana which was not competitive for years later. He lost lives of innocent Morton you know for its oversight collect part of what's going on here is I'm not sure. There's a ton of states that trump is putting on the map but right now the lot of space acting. The combination of Biden being more popular than the every Democrat maybe and truck being less government a Republican I think there's a in other words a political a lot of states in play this mean Lincoln's body can win them as opposed to be legalistic simply the truck was going to win. BVL recruited rather it is in a few weeks if it looks like to me is that the map is being it is Biden it would allowances. Which is the entire plan. The democratic primary. Ultimately rate was that they wanted someone who was quoted coalesced electable which we topped out not to him about was. Largely seem to be an appeal to diss. Upper midwest traditional blue wall states where the heat law where the Democrats lost white voters so Biden Catholic. The white letter tactic thank. How much you'd be brought us up a lot of it Clair near first answer how much of this is. Biden trump specific. And how much of this is underlying changes in the American electorate that you may be pre date them and could possibly. Post them. I mean denying answers it's called the rate like. I think there are lots of trends that. Party happening in the in in American electoral preference that Barack Obama accelerated that perhaps tram accelerated are brought to the surface. I mean you know as far as whether or not bases. Specific to a night trapped in its EU by example is. From. Reporting Dan. I wrote a piece Antonin. Tony eighteen where. People kept dancing to me. The state wacko. The state of Steve read it nominees summit super liberal by the name I specifically came over and over as the kind of person you could win. Dees white pockets that it flipped from Obama to try so you know I do think that there is on duty said four. Bill Clinton could win sort of marred the traditional south Al Gore who's from Tennessee couldn't swing it in. You know at least of the slotted it insert number places in 2000. I think you lost his seat in the in 2000. So. Yeah so I mean an end that was a lot of that had to do like people thought quarter was like. Just a DC act right just only so so a lot of news. Candidate specific thank you you pick a person specific person burg. A reason. But there are a lot of trends like the demographic trends in floor in Georgia and yours on art history out. Does that. Acts that changes the Toro and it will continue to use in the future. But I do think a lot it is. Is potentially candidate specific which which is why in this year's. Could potentially of interest we're just look like you know. 2008 action. To madrassas it's. A canoe graduated. Out. At being competitive rate weird. Colorado. Who is no longer really elect competitive routes union. New Mexico probably is no longer competitive right. You know it's it's like we're a game where once. Competitive there anymore and Annette Siad you know Missouri. Was once compared at all there was of poems are today they came out but should it within five points. But in general Missouri is suffering. From acting as competitive anymore so. So you know. I don't know any that are Indian and civic and apples to apples comparison of like. You know how many seats are calling closely now vs how many seats are not being close in previous elections. So. The other question here is and maybe not the number of states that are potentially competitive but which states are potentially competitive and so. I mean does it seem like we're headed. Into a future where. Republicans are reliably winning it. You know the upper midwestern states why and adding to you know trumps. Victories places like New Hampshire and Minnesota maybe even mean. While Democrats are winning places like Georgia Arizona even tie access. Meat doesn't seem like doubts what the future. Blocks like or is that way too early to sack. I think it's too early to say and has you know I write about demographics and so on allotment and hesitant to say edited piece today looking at like. White House indicated voters are democratic talking to allow the white cause it to get voters in Georgia and Texas. Are way more Republicans in the and then went and meaner less Republican in either Iowa or shortness of life. And hesitant to paying in it looks like. There's all there's a lot of different things you look at crossed that these poll so the cross have suggested. So the college non college gap is growing. In some of them suggest it's not really like it's like Biden is cannot meet this cannot lower. Non college white gap but that the college yet does not road is much that you would maybe expect so I think it. Biden is doing really. Much better than Hillary in some suburbs would not also are so. I I'll be curious leaky exit polls in the geography from like Wisconsin and Minnesota. If this if this sort of liked. Polarization along sort of college degrees or are in come or culture or class even talking. I'm actually not sure word destiny keep growing. Or it stays the same Connecticut politics that trump effect in. I Nasser and give a more to give you a Republican who's Maurer. Culturally liberal left a better way to say that I wonder if that person does better in the suburbs in if you look at liked. Data from Texas horror Florida even looks like there's been a lot of Latino voters in those states that they're not. The company debt much more democratic so it's not. Clearly he demographics are exactly. What it looks to need to look at Texas particularly in Arizona Eden. I'm nastier than what's changing electorate is that the more Latino voters or more complicated voters in the electorate is what he constitute whites. In those states don't seem to like strong as much as Mitt Romney. But that might change you'd like Marco Rubio is given to between sports on. In the lower than I think we should be conscious of god speaks you know taking the demographic trends I don't think we're in a wake up in 23 or in trouble in the that Republicans have won the midwest. And the Democrats have one. Sun Villa biggest lead more complicated. I think is that the Hispanic vote is prop is is the most interesting because. You know I think the Republicans have lost black voters because of a bad history with with them. And Hispanic voters. Have. You know there there there there in the states. That are important elect orally at immigrant populations and I think like the outreach that's done by the parties over the next 120 years. We'll be really interesting because I think you do you have a lot of let's say. Young you know there's a lot of talk about. Let out to Latino outreach groups about people aging and to voted her age into citizenship stuff like that like it's really important to catch. That first wave of this is my first vote and this is the party that my family associates with and if it I think Republicans. Do I think or will find themselves a little bit damaged by the fact that he's had such an aggressive. Often. Terrible headlines making. Immigration. Policy select that what's at the Republicans on the back. You know little bit act and on record Hispanics but yet when you look when you look at cross tabs which has come up lots of it. It is suggesting how. Open and I think a lot of Hispanic voters are to voting for Republicans including Tom. Yeah I think migrates. All you I think people on average over estimate. Trends and underestimate mean reversion you probably heard me say that story is going to be very boring way to put it right but like. You know this state like North Carolina right was thought to be you know Obama won it in. In 2008. In north Carolinians have become really. Blew an hour at least him potential competitor and it's confirming like a bit re leaning relative vs country unlike Virginia or Colorado for example. Hell Obama when Indiana in 2008. Which is a huge flu people forget about nick quickly reverted back to being. Kind of very Republican elections thereafter. Particularly if Republicans lose this election then what's going to be than a B. Seven out of eight they lost in the popular vote. If they lose the presidency that probably also still be out of power in the house and probably the senate right after having had a bad mid term. So you know so they might seem strategies. Right I've seen one reason why these trends are sustained is because parties say. Oh it turns out that purpose it was losing electorally and so let's do something different. So yeah I think it's a little bit foolish. To kind of extrapolate outward you know with that said. Clearly states we have a lot of generational turnover it's important you know the average kind of 23 year old in Texas. Probably though it's different in the average 77 year old. And that's a recent year old is more likely to age out of the electorate quote unquote. At some point. So that could be relevant potentially. But that's fairly glacial and again. You know maybe trump is doing better among Hispanics is here to be whole other segment that we have potentially. You know she but it kind of integrating their communities -- groups can. Can change their views. So it's it's always a bit more dynamic people assume I think. Yeah I mean it's interesting I was looking. This verified voter surveys from pew and essentially like. Your today. White voters make up more than 70% around 73%. Of the electorate and a 23 sex. They'll still make up about 65%. Of the electorate like the demographics actually changed. Maybe a pointer to you from one election to an act. But like it's this swings as you were saying Perry they can make a much bigger difference. That actual like the demographic change where it's your word is what's glacial Nate. In terms of how long it can take for some of that changed. If you know. Just entertain me for one sack and if we did see the current trends continue where. You know over a matter years Democrats start to do better in the sun belt more reliably and Republicans do better in the rust well more reliably. Does that. Advantage one of the parties what poorly or is that like about a fair swap. I'm. So. What disadvantaged Democrats is kind of if they did neither. Benefit in like the exact kind of Hillary Clinton configuration right we're she lost enough ground. In the upper midwest to lose several those seats. And then gain ground in the sun belt but not enough to win any of a State's right. It was kind of like the worst possible combination. For Democrats it's unlikely that they're gonna maintain. Exactly and actually match a like it. Kind of U shaped tray were either you're starting the upper midwest or the sun belt and cutting its second between. You know they'll probably move out of that bottom of that view at some point when direction or another in particular. When Texas gets close to tipping point. That becomes a more problematic for Republicans and other sits with fewer electoral votes right Arizona clearly is near the tipping point now. It's eleven like electoral votes doesn't matter quite as much. But again it you know I used an odd time. Trying to tease out how do you predict. With the vote's going to be in the state. Based on just past results right and he actually don't really gain anything by looking at the long term trajectory. Right you would get saying if you look at last two elections and you assume. It's going to be some ever to the last two elections and then. Beyond that doesn't really add much predictive power in you kind of kind of foolish to see patterns. You know look there are also issues related to like. Population density. The states in the south are actually pretty urban and dance and getting more urban and more dense that might be reason to expect democratic votes sure to grow America's it's correlated now with. Urbanization and density. Our I wanna leave things would have maybe a more fun question which is. Brawl going to be paint lot of attention to this map of the next few weeks. What state are interview like most interested in tracking as we head into Election Day in terms of how things out. Florida. My fourth man. Because Florida is such a weird state. Because. It's now the hope official residence of the president. Which maybe there's something going on there because Florida. Swings in ways that hired Hannah unpredictable sometimes because Florida has. Hispanic population that. Is more historically republic in. Because Florida has a lot of old people who don't seem to be liking trump very much right now. And I what are other quarter reasons. May we don't who agreed. Yeah I mean. Because floors to say where like. In can be emerging democratic majority hypothesis threat like Florida is pretty. It's coastal it's dance it's. Very mixed racially right. Yeah its urban you would think that like part of via state that would become blue or any kind of has resisted that so far. And in the short run a terribly. More important in Texas as far as why this current map has not been helpful Democrats and Electoral College. You know if you can imagine that Florida was like a little bit. Leuer in the tipping point and now Biden is solid in Florida and not just tested. Not kind of blow it. In like Minnesota or something I mean that's a lot easier giving Florida has some electoral votes. And so Florida is kind of fascinating to. To watch and like it's a clear it's also weird right. You know they're definitely maps in which. I mean it is when Biden has to lose ground to lose election right let's see Biden loses ground in the midwest and Florida sees some some that somehow right or may be. Texas' one direction Florida doesn't Florida's just Florida's just weird if you're from Florida. We think that your state is weird we want to let you know that there for. Perrin. And give the restate that the Pennsylvania shifting in that I think it's a state that if trump wins heartened that I have some yes but that's coming into an election. It also reducing in this story you've been telling the last four years about. You know like rural areas smaller towns of moving toward Republicans. Pennsylvania that happened sixteen suburbs and eighteen Pennsylvania move very much away from Troxel I wanna see the Republicans. I want to Pennsylvania electorally and that obviously. On election night you Biden is. Winning the weight we each year misery he's winning the way east polls right yes yes. Obviously like the Democrats winning Georgia or Texas have yet hugely interesting stories and as we keep reading those polls there I've sort of assume. Trump will win those states at the into the David I think like eighteen watching George and Texas and a fasting is yet those states are won by Democrat is obviously never are. Her a brawl. Existing states to watch and the world definitely be covering. The trends in those states specifically over the next two months but let's leave their for an house. Thinking a thank you give a date to Clark thinks. And thank you very scale. My name is game enter Tony chow is in the virtual control room you can get in touch right emailing us at podcast at 530 dot com. You can also of course treated us with questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show Revis or reading or review in the apple podcast store or tell someone about us dates are listening and rules. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.