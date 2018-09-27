Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Sept. 27, 2018

Yeah. Classical version and 530 senate forecast currently gives Republicans about a two and three or about a 68%. Chance of winning a majority. And it gives Democrats about a one in three chance. With the most likely outcome being an even 5050s. In the chain. Our forecast currently shows three tossup senate races where neither candidate has more than 60% chance of winning. Nevada North Dakota and Tennessee. In Nevada were currently giving democratic challenger Jacki Rosen a 54% chance of unseating incumbent dean howler. Most recent polls or the Democrat winning. Except for one instance poll giving teller a three point beaten up the North Dakota our model currently gives incumbent Democrat Heidi hi camp. A 57%. Chance of keeping her seat. Over GOP challenger Kevin. While the most recent polls are giving Kremer. The fundamentals in this race. Heavily favored in Dallas and now over in Tennessee we give Republican candidate Marcia Blackburn at 59%. Chance of beating Democrat. Phil Bredesen. Unlike the tossup race in North Dakota the fundamentals in this Tennessee senate race heavily favored to GOP. While most of the polls have given the advantage to the Democrats. It's worth keeping an eye on the east Hoss a priest as we get closer to the mid terms. In fact two of these three reasons Tennessee and Nevada are in the top five of our list of tipping point races. Whichever way they go me determine which party controls the majority. Visits by 38 dot com slash senate forecast to explore the model for years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.