-
Now Playing: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: 'We feel very positive' going into midterms
-
Now Playing: 100 days ahead of midterms, GOP and Democratic campaign chairs talk who will win
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight updates Senate forecast
-
Now Playing: Michael Moore's message to those prospering in Trump's America
-
Now Playing: Michael Moore on why he believes Trump could be 'the last president'
-
Now Playing: Michael Moore says he's unsure the US will 'get to 2020 as a democracy'
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti takes on Tucker Carlson
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign chairman to plead guilty
-
Now Playing: Trump faces bipartisan backlash over false hurricane claim
-
Now Playing: Speaker Ryan reacts to Trump tweets doubting Puerto Rico death toll
-
Now Playing: President Trump disputes Puerto Rico hurricane death toll
-
Now Playing: Obama hits back at Republicans on the campaign trail in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort and special counsel reach tentative plea deal: Sources
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Inside FEMA headquarters amid storm preparations
-
Now Playing: Top Democrat refers confidential 'information' about Kavanaugh to FBI
-
Now Playing: Trump claims revised Puerto Rico death toll inflated by Democrats
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: FEMA preps for Hurricane Florence ahead of Friday morning landfall
-
Now Playing: President Trump tweeting out urgent warning to those in path of Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight releases House forecast update
-
Now Playing: Trump: US 'totally prepared' for Hurricane Florence