I'm me. Hello there indeed one year he had the dean since the presidential race became clear we've learned more about this steep of the race for control of this act. Both in Alaska and North Carolina and it's clear that with the Republican candidates. Will windows races as of that sets up an environment where. Democrats plus that you independents that caucus with the Democrats have 48 seats in the senate and Republicans have fifty. And that leaves the two senate races in Georgia to decide who controls actually. So too early to talk about how that race is already revving up and I might play out if it's your politics writer parity can junior Eric. Z. Likewise so let's just start from a base level of where this race stance I know that we already have some polling and while people may be skeptical polling. Akron 20/20 watching the pulley Georgia was actually very accurate. So why are things block like they are right now use those sort sack race. So is worth noting changes in terms of the actual rock itself what happens what are in the original election and David review the Republican incumbent the one who won and when he fourteen. Get about 49%. For network just under fifty. And John not soft yet 48 so he's that's about right in the in the other. That we're this a special election. Kelly left killer was or the Republicans holes around 49%. Kelly look at the most of that. And the democratic total around 48%. Rusty old war not get the most of the act he's the Democrat so the Atlanta journal had some polls out today. They were all within then margin an air ball in net sort of can't have both candidates in both races around 50%. In both races the report. Lincoln's hand narrow lead so that sort of gives you a sense of like that's Catalina. In the first election Republicans basically one by one point. In the runoff there yet here to be ahead by one point at least one through Wednesday right now. This is just a very close state by all indications and you know you start opting either Republicans having an advantage but it varies narrow. How much should we think about runoff races be different in each hour from the kind. You know our presidential turnout style race that we saw on November 3. Who might gain advantage of the two parties and how might the electorate. Different. I just think we can't predict that the traditional view is like run ops will have a much smaller electorate. And then it'll end up being like. In more whites and older than usual basking in the traditional Petrobras. Both in Georgia and around the country. I don't think it has indeed paralleled seem. Even race in Georgia or less of a changing. State in 22 when he. In this race which I'm guessing my. Hundreds of millions of dollars of ads ran like this is you're gonna have my pants Barack Obama Donald Trump Joe Black. Other service this is gonna do you like a you know sort of a political festival in Jordan next two months. So acting turn out be pretty high we'll notable be you know next November will next Election Day. But I think it'll get closer than you don't expect a huge drop offs it's kind of line nervous doesn't projecting them. Yet in the Atlanta journal. Reporting that you mentioned earlier terrorism courtroom. Our republic then it strategist who said that this is fully turnout election and it's going to be all out. Jews in turn out based on ideology. And it's not really of course regional action is not a fair arguments and meet about you know. At least the way to the campaigns wells will try to win this thing and is that likely to use the reality of the case. I don't think so I mean for series so the first is it looks like Biden get out. 49 units get close to fifty. And us off. Get a little bit close to 49. And and the Democrats combined at a 4940 in the other rates are also got 48 and so good bye in this one or two points. Above the democratic candidates is tells me this must be some amount of Boulder's mayor. Who for a reason medium voted 41. Other Republicans for senate. In hindsight do you think he's a tiny reunion rumors but I suspect there is a university people who were persuade oval voters who were not necessarily. You know going to be for one party and the other in both races and enacting it matters I even though. I think broadly this true is that both campaigns we've focused heavily on turning out in acting as important particularly in a state like Georgia where you have a lot of African American voters or the electorate. Evil white evangelicals he's it and know which party them what's going evangelicals and Republicans every American to I think there is a universe. Small universe of voters who might swinging and I think that's important. In acting in XQ agencies ice. Oss in an interview with acts yes today he's very explicit about being he's against the green new deal he's against. Medicare raw. He's against ending judge's record. So those are those uses your head that tells me he's thinking about is there a moderate voters cannot abide in person who. Might back and he has long and I don't seem to left I think there actually is. Some personally don't go to Connecticut Democrats in particular will try to win them. I do get the sense watching the Republicans of partly left others and Purdue's first and then eat. Was was on Monday when niece Sydney. Since his public statement attacking the secretary of state of Georgia who was a Republican. Saying election there was not conducting. In his seems to me that they didn't really mean anything wrong with the election happen there assisting the probability is. He connected election it uses allowed Joseph Biden to be doubts rock. And I told me that there really going to push hard for all aligned with trial but I'd Baghdad's. Less I think littler do you mean run pretty big east campaign. But there to see who I do think part of their message will also be. You know year over year Europe voter and you sort of assumed it. Biden will be residents. In that houses or like Democrats assumed there might be some. Tenet Atlanta suburb voters who maybe don't want. Democrats who Ctrl+Alt reunites and left political Perdue will try this sort of hit those voters who need people who might have voted for Biden but once yet on Deborah. Yeah I was gonna ask what are the issues here is the whole message of this campaign door to be from Democrats. Hey we need to get control of the senate so that we can do things like a report Al error war you know pass the stimulus plan. At Sadr whereas Republicans whole argument that it might be cheaper to prevent Democrats from getting attract backed up. Or are they gonna try to be as moral local and talked about Georgia specific politics and not control the senate where march. Subtle couple so first of all. The Republican Mitt is indeed complicated by the fact it. It does look like trump is gonna concede. Right near our anytime soon and left alert due I don't think you're going to say trump lost it in the so I think their message is gonna be at least so far left his message has been need to keep our senate majority. It is not been you must save us from our democratic trifecta because they're generally conceding that's happening and wonder that changes. But they're talking about national issues are talking more about debt. Also I saw at a press conference yesterday it talk about the health care bill and an attacking Purdue for voting to repeal the ACA. So that's Canada similar. Reusing democratic message about health care's I think he's gonna do this that's kind of a local and he mentioned Georgia georgians who might have. Who might have health care problems that wanna keep he's he's he's keeping it a little bit local. Iraqi a war not just talking about health care to. But this is a nationalized race and I think they're not now they're announcing that so. Warren jackets hanging it didn't this week with Pete Boone did you just like an online fund raiser and then in person. Lechler and event today with a marker rupiah so there are agreeing in national surrogates and pins as artist he's going next I don't think anybody's ducking from this race being. Next on the question might be. Hal only after the Democrats run and outright to the Republicans run acting both campaigns. Like blues fusion rubio are not the most right wing or left wing big users tells me as are any substance that. The campaigns and try to get some people in this in the more sooner parts of the elect. Yeah I'm curious what kinds of national figures yet rotted because presumably people parties have. National figures that would actually be particularly popular in Georgia I need you think about. Trump seemingly has moved tortured to Google last bite into him being an unpopular Republican president. Meanwhile you have to imagine that figures like Nancy Pelosi or property Sanders are not all important popular it is. Your status Atlanta suburbs where Biden picked up. News swing voters who who like who are the parties you're reliant on U. Attitude are what that has increased its grounds that the editing Mike Pence is a role for trump. Strong and I'm pretty sure going to be fair. In so even though you could argue that trump might lose you some voters in the Atlanta suburbs they I think they're betting that the turnout is going to be high they needed he needs in the turn out people in the rural areas like you know. Like Lechler is appointed senators she doesn't think she's not Rick she's not one lesson before she's not there will now. So I would think that they're gonna have hints as a safer surrogate that the child is probably a bigger turnout maybe for both sides. I think he's an A come there. IA I'll be curious to know by incomes are not to do you know on the Monday before the election. The person who was there was Barack Obama I think he might be can. I think of Iraq and meeting Michelle Obama be the lease arrogance because I think they're popular. Both with. They're pretty popular with swing voters but he also can be so but turnout for autism be. People of color any younger vote. Population that's I think Barack Obama gets in will be there more than once in these two months the other big factor here right thinking other. There's almost an up or democratic candidate running here I think she it's always is the first candidate running his visit. I expect Stacy Abrams to have a really big world you know her whole thing is being in Georgia can become balloon. And she's been working on this for years in terms registering voters know her team is pretty involved in trying to season. Registered voters she's help in war not in -- off. She's gonna be on TV alive I think this year's going to suddenly it's like I assume she is probably more known. And more popular than worn out or are saw arts. So I'll be curious what she doesn't look general seeking inflated I think you will see error on MSNBC CNN probably as much as the actual candidates on the democratic said. Lastly I'm thinking about how you know left Lehrer and hurt you. Accused the Republican secretary of state as you mention. You know art not administer a an election where integrity there was absolutely no evidence that day. Pointed you in the letter that they wrote. That secretary of state replied essentially saying as much. It's like. The election being raped which is of course a false claim. Going to bureau rallying cry in this election. And to what extent are people motivated by that sentence doesn't motivate Republicans market Democrat. Rats and also if people believe that elections are great. Are there by apple to not want to participate. And eighties are difficult questions to answer. Bo is how does this environment in which Republicans are denying the legitimacy of this election going to play in Q. This election that's not gonna play out. And so in Georgia I mean we know and twenty teen Stacey Abrams Democrats of those in the process there in war in the end when he when he Democrats are huge so in that sense I would argue suggesting. The election didn't work currently is is it was not a T-Mobile. At least in the democratic. What I think left learn heard you were doing was not really team. Day in it looks on paper like in an attack on the election and that's problematic but I think they were really signaling it is. Yeah it was a signal to try. Hey we you know we're gonna acts act where now we're never gonna say you lost Georgia please help us win. That's an iPod with me like an invitation team. Strong today experts from to be able to say Whitman becomes the Georgia. It's a little bit unclear what exactly happened here people saying that I would have on except correct some people say. There was cheating in one and acting is seeking com. Can't I thought that was wore a tactic to you'll teach from. And that the Republican second seeded George it was a sort of like left left to take a hit sort of in this county is going. Doubt that's an interesting point. Well let's definitely keep in touch about this race over the coming two months it's going to be a busy shipments down in Georgia what you matches probably going to be. A record amount of money spent. Down there. But that's it for doubts. What's talking dancing thanks very. And of course if you like this video and looking for more blanket made search uses art factory sector.

