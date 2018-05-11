Transcript for Midterms 2018: Why election results are likely to be contested in tight races

The fight over elected office doesn't necessarily stop after Election Day. Tight races across the country will likely be contested Wu and there's evidence that Americans are increasingly fighting over election results. Richard Hazen a professor of law on political science at the university in California Irvine came up with one estimate. By searching a database of legal cases for specific keywords he found an increase in election challenges. From there were at least 337. Such cases in 2016. Back in 1996 he found a 108. The election we must often hear about the ones were a whole state votes on the candidates don't usually have recounts down in. Fair vote a nonpartisan group that research is elections found that between 2002015. There were only 27 recounts. Out of 4687. Statewide general elections. And out of those trying seven. Only three resulted in a change in the outcome. One of them was former senator Al Franken who earned his seat because a recount in 2008. I believe were going to. Celebrate a victory in this race to. So he read about a recount on a statewide race after Election Day don't expect much to change.

