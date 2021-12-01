Why Trump’s 2nd impeachment will be a political test for both parties

More
The crew discuss the calculations being made by Democrats and Republicans about how to hold President Donald Trump legally and/or politically accountable for the attack.
17:26 | 01/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why Trump’s 2nd impeachment will be a political test for both parties

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"17:26","description":"The crew discuss the calculations being made by Democrats and Republicans about how to hold President Donald Trump legally and/or politically accountable for the attack.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"75186978","title":"Why Trump’s 2nd impeachment will be a political test for both parties ","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/trumps-2nd-impeachment-political-test-parties-75186978"}