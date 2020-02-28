Transcript for Who’s ahead heading into South Carolina?

The democratic presidential candidates barreled toward Super Tuesday our democratic primary forecast currently showing senator Bernie Sanders the clear front runner. With a 59% chance of winning the most pledged delegates but that doesn't mean he's more likely than not to win a majority of delegates. For that Sanders is a close race with well and one. There's a strong possibility we could end up with a contested convention this year currently we give one and two odds or 50% chance of no candidate winning more than half of the pledged delegates Sanders a 31% chance of winning a majority. And Biden has a 17% chance Bloomberg a 2% chance by Warren -- judge and the rest of the field. Let's take a closer look at South Carolina as that upcoming primary has the chance to reshape this race yet again. Right now our model gives Joseph Biden and 94% chance of winning the most votes in South Carolina over our front under Sanders has the second highest chance at 4%. Biden's polling average in South Carolina trop after. But new polls have brought him back up to around 37%. Biden's campaign has had I had South Carolina from the start the wind could propel him back to serious contention. But a loss could threaten his campaign before Super Tuesday even happens for the latest odds and democratic primary be sure to check out our forecast. I thirty dot com.

