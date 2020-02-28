Who’s ahead heading into South Carolina?

More
Here’s a look at where our 2020 Democratic primary forecast stands heading into the South Carolina primaries.
1:23 | 02/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who’s ahead heading into South Carolina?
The democratic presidential candidates barreled toward Super Tuesday our democratic primary forecast currently showing senator Bernie Sanders the clear front runner. With a 59% chance of winning the most pledged delegates but that doesn't mean he's more likely than not to win a majority of delegates. For that Sanders is a close race with well and one. There's a strong possibility we could end up with a contested convention this year currently we give one and two odds or 50% chance of no candidate winning more than half of the pledged delegates Sanders a 31% chance of winning a majority. And Biden has a 17% chance Bloomberg a 2% chance by Warren -- judge and the rest of the field. Let's take a closer look at South Carolina as that upcoming primary has the chance to reshape this race yet again. Right now our model gives Joseph Biden and 94% chance of winning the most votes in South Carolina over our front under Sanders has the second highest chance at 4%. Biden's polling average in South Carolina trop after. But new polls have brought him back up to around 37%. Biden's campaign has had I had South Carolina from the start the wind could propel him back to serious contention. But a loss could threaten his campaign before Super Tuesday even happens for the latest odds and democratic primary be sure to check out our forecast. I thirty dot com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"Here’s a look at where our 2020 Democratic primary forecast stands heading into the South Carolina primaries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"69291897","title":"Who’s ahead heading into South Carolina?","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/whos-ahead-heading-south-carolina-69291897"}